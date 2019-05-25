Bringing out local media personalities and community leaders is the annual Media Music Jam, which will be held on June 22. For the last six years, this annual event has found a home at Buck Owens’ Crystal Palace. The event brings out 30 media personalities and community leaders as they lend their talents and time for a greater good.
MMJ has raised around $380,000 in the last six years at the Crystal Place, with all proceeds benefiting Kern County cancer patients through Comprehensive Blood and Cancer Center’s Foundation for Community Wellness, the Kern County Cancer Fund and transportation program. The Kern County Cancer Fund provides financial assistance for qualifying Kern County cancer patients. The transportation program provides free transportation services to qualifying Kern County children and parents to their cancer-related treatments.
“The Media Music Jam is my family’s effort to help families here in Kern County who are on their cancer journey,” said Steven Flores, the producer of the event. “There is a gap in services here in the community where there are people who sometimes have to choose between paying the rent or paying for chemo.”
Although it has been six years since the event has found its home at Crystal Palace, MMJ has been happening for more than 25 years. Flores explains that it started off as a benefit for a friend, a local disc jockey, who became seriously ill and was unable to pay his cost. From there, they would benefit local causes, such as getting the East High marching band new uniforms.
The last six years, MMJ has found its primary cause in helping Kern County cancer patients and their families. This is a cause that hits close to home for the Flores family, which discovered the Kern County Cancer Fund through Steven’s wife, Susie’s, cancer journey. She passed away six years ago.
The event itself will have its special guests perform with Flores’ band Thee Majestics.
“The way I like to define the show – it’s not Kern has talent; it’s Kern has heart. It’s people who are willing to forgo their ego to go on the stage and do something they don’t do every day. To help raise money for people they will probably never meet or never know, who are on their cancer journey,” said Flores.
Doors open at 5 p.m. and the concert starts at 7.
Ticket prices range from $35 to $45, plus services fees. Tickets will be available at the Crystal Palace and or online at www.buckowens.com/tickets. ￼
