Creating an unforgettable Thanksgiving begins as soon as guests walk through the door.
“You have to put yourself in the guests’ shoes,” said Colleen Bauer, the founder of Fairy Godmother Events Inc.
Bauer recommends incorporating the five senses when planning a party. What will guests see and smell when they walk through the door? What will they feel?
Using this framework immerses guests in a Thanksgiving that entices every sense and creates a memorable experience. Plop throw pillows and cozy blankets on couches to invite people to relax and enjoy their evening, said Debra Brooks, a visual merchandiser and senior sales associate at Kelly Archer Interiors.
Fill the air with music and light candles before guests arrive, Bauer said.
Local event coordinators advise refraining from last-minute cooking when guests arrive. Immediately ushering someone into a hurried environment doesn’t always create a relaxing atmosphere, Bauer said. She helps her clients get ready about an hour to an hour and a half before people arrive to parties, and then uses the last 30 to 40 minutes to ensure nothing is forgotten.
Bauer added guests will not forget little details, such as tea towels and extra toilet paper in the cabinet.
Tracy Miller, the founder and owner of Oh So Purdy Event Coordinating & Design, echoed these thoughts and added planning parties around a theme sparks fun. Tell your guests a color to wear — revolving around a theme — so they feel like they are part of the event. Concoct drinks around that topic. A theme provides a conversation starter and prompts laughter, she said.
A beautiful drink dispenser with a holiday-themed drink can also steal the spotlight as a centerpiece accompanied with colored glasses, such as gold. Have alcoholic drinks, but don’t forget the nonalcoholic beverages for guests who choose not to imbibe. For Thanksgiving, one hit concoction is an orange cranberry drink, Miller said.
Flowers are an obvious choice for centerpieces. Miller added incorporating food into centerpieces allows guests to snack while they mingle. Gorgeous charcuterie boards arranged artfully allow people to nibble while chatting.
Charger plates are nothing new, Miller said, but sometimes a classic move can best impress guests. Branch out with wood and glass types that combine both new and old designs.
Breaking the bank is not necessary to ensure your home looks welcoming and cozy, event coordinators said. Hunting down finds at Dollar Tree and Hobby Lobby can yield great items. Brooks recommends buying a few new pieces each season rather than changing up an entire decoration scheme.
Place name cards on table settings to ease people’s uneasiness about wondering where they should sit, event designers said.
Brooks also provided tips to decorate a Thanksgiving table. She recommends changing up textures. With pumpkins, add eucalyptus leaves, succulents or branches to provide different sights for the eyes, she said. Add taper candles atop a warm, textured runner.
Place centerpiece items from low to high, Brooks said. Candles in holders paired with other accouterments alongside bowls of succulent foods at different heights create a perfect sight.
Fall is reminiscent of warm tones, which are very inviting. Mixing in carmels, greens and rusts with black and a touch of wood is very trendy.
But don’t be afraid to mix textures while setting up a table. Pair wooden pumpkins with metal ones and vary colors. Putting those items together in a bowl could create a centerpiece on a table. Brooks recommends placing an odd number of items together.
Inspiration is everywhere, Brooks said, including the Kelly Archer Interiors storefront, Instagram or any place beautifully decorated. See what best fits you, and let your imagination take over.
Pressure to please family and company can overwhelm anyone but there are some methods that never go out of style. Earth tones or colors typically found in nature will always be beautiful.
“They are timeless,” Brooks said.
