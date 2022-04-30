Years ago, Maribeth Seaton-Murray received a choice bit of advice:
"You can't make a living selling pickled mushrooms."
The advice was certainly well-meaning? But was it accurate?
“Thankfully, she was wrong,” the entrepreneur said of the advice giver.
In fact, Black Sheep Gourmet Foods, a Bakersfield-based company owned and operated by Seaton-Murray and her husband, Terry Murray, has been going strong for decades. They pickle just about everything, from green beans and asparagus to baby carrots and Brussels sprouts — the latter labeled "Frog Balls."
Billed as makers of "delectable, highly original comestibles with an orientation decidedly and deliciously off-center," Black Sheep aims for quality with an edge of playfulness, and consistency with a dash of creativity — and, often, spiciness.
In other words, if their blackberry fruit-zinfandel wine preserves with a red pepper finish doesn't grab you, their gourmet pickled vegetables or stuffed olives just might.
"Our tag line has been, 'Hot stuff for cool folks,'" Seaton-Murray said.
The seeds of Black Sheep were first sown when Seaton and her former husband Tom Harrison met in 1980 while both were in the wine business in Southern California.
They began to hold monthly wine tastings, with complementary cuisine. Catering followed.
The tastings and catering often included Harrison’s own pickled vegetables, preserves and sauces.
In 1984, Tom and Maribeth opened the first of two restaurants, The Black Sheep Bistro, in Orange County, with Tom as chef and Maribeth overseeing the dining room.
After selling their first and then their second restaurant, the Black Sheep Café near Virginia City, Nev., the pair wound up back in the wine business in Temecula. There, after prodding by friends, Tom decided to test market his bottled creations, Seaton-Murray remembered.
That's when Black Sheep Gourmet Foods was born.
About six years ago, Seaton-Murray eventually made her way to Bakersfield. Divorce, remarriage and a new setting seemed to give the company a new burst of energy.
"I’ve lived here 40 years and Bakersfield has been good to me," said Terry Murray. "Upon my marriage to Maribeth, Bakersfield became home to Black Sheep Gourmet Foods.
"Bakersfield is truly a great food town," he said, "and the community has been supportive of our products."
Indeed, Black Sheep is on the shelves of retail outlets in Bakersfield known for their local roots, uniqueness and quality — places such as Butcher Block Quality Meats, Murray Family Farms, Green Frog Meat Co., both Wood-Dale Market locations and others.
But Black Sheep is available all across California and in other states, too, from Arizona to Arkansas and Kansas to Kentucky.
Desiree Osborn, manager of the Wood-Dale Market on Stine Road, said the iconic local retailer has always gravitated toward supporting quality local products.
She said she's tasted some of the couple's preserves and loves them.
It's a reaction that seems to be going around.
