By now, you’ve probably seen the “Indy, Oh, Indy” books with an adorable, fluffy white dog on the cover as he visits local spots such as Sweet Surrender or Cafe Smitten.
Author Teresa Adamo had the idea in 2008 and was able to bring the book to fruition in 2018.
“I didn't see anything locally that really talked about our town and we both loved Bakersfield. I'm not a native. But I've lived here for over 30 years. So I feel like I have, and this is where I raised my family,” said Adamo.
In the latest book, which is set to be released in August, Indy visits the Kern River. It is the sixth book for Adamo and illustrator Jennifer Wiliams Cordova.
However, this process was different for the author and illustrator in many ways. This time around, it wasn’t an idea they’d set out to make, like their past books.
The creative duo was approached by Bring Back Kern to bring this idea to life.
“They’re authentically local and something I enjoyed, even though I don’t have kids,” Jonathan Yates of Bring Back the Kern said of why he thought of the pair for this project.
Bring Back the Kern’s mission is dedicated to restoring a steady flow of water in the Kern River that runs through Bakersfield.
With this project, Yates wanted to bring this story to life to “help highlight the river in a new way,” and to those who read the books, “instilling pride in them.”
“We put a lot of facts in the book because we really tried to make this one educational more so than our others. The other books are just fun and educate in a different way,” said Cordova.
In doing so, the duo used Kickstarter to fully fund the project. It's a platform they liked, because it wasn’t pure crowdfunding.
By using Kickstarter, they were also able to offer creative and fun incentives, like personalized illustrations in the book, for those who donated at certain levels.
“What we did was create a fun story that hopefully creates love for the river, which gets them interested in the river and learning about Bring Back Kern’s mission,” said Cordova.
The book also features a map, which not only breaks up the story, but adds an interactive piece to educate the kids and parents while reading together.
“I think that the book can help raise questions about the river for all ages,” Yates added, for the historical landmarks and the history in it.
Adamo and Cordova have added an educational spin to what they do, as teachers would reach out to them to present and read their books.
That’s something that will continue with “The Mighty Kern River,” and something both Adamo and Cordova look forward to as children return to schools and classrooms are no longer virtual.
“I think that connection, whether it be to the story or to the dogs or to the town or to the art itself, is our ultimate goal. It’s just fostering a connection between whoever is reading these and then what they're getting out of that,” said Cordova.
What do they hope readers take away from their books?
It’s all about “love of community, love of animals and love of art,” said Adamo.
That’s all there is to it.
