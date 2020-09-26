Parts of society may have had to shut down due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but local artists seem to have found a source of inspiration during unlikely times.
For Jennifer Williams-Cordova, a multidisciplinary artist who does everything from large murals to client work, a collaborative project that would have brought several local artists together had to be put on pause due to social distancing guidelines. Having to do her creative work at home, and spending time wondering how much longer she'd have to wait until she could work with others, she decided it was time to pursue some long sought after projects.
That included illustrating another "Indy, Oh Indy" book and illustrating and writing her own children's book.
"It was so hard for me when this happened," Williams-Cordova said about the beginning of the pandemic. But when she immersed herself in her art, she found "it reduces my anxiety to find a purpose for myself."
The third "Indy, Oh Indy" book, titled "Hello Bako," has Indy once again wandering the streets of Bakersfield. Indy meets and greets friends in fun and familiar places. This time, author Teresa Adamo and Williams-Cordova made a special board book for their littlest Indy Pack members.
Her own book, "Potty Like a Princess," was inspired by Williams-Cordova's daughter when she was potty training.
"She asked if princesses do potty training, and I thought it was a really funny story," she explained. She wrote and illustrated the story, and Adamo helped edit it and "make it real."
Cortnie Cleary Enns, owner of the jewelry line Tiny Particles of Light, found herself more inspired these last few months than previously.
"We've been home the whole summer and it has felt very long," Cleary Enns said. "Maybe out of necessity to keep some sanity, my brain said, 'OK, here’s some stuff, this might do it.'"
Her collection, described as modern jewelry inspired by tradition, finds its muse in nature, other cultures and various symbols. Necklaces, bracelets, earrings and other pieces are handcrafted using a variety of materials, such as clay, beads and crystals.
Her humble studio, as she describes it, is her unfinished garage. Most people would cram together miscellaneous boxes, tools and cars and not think twice about their garage, while Cleary Enns finds it's the best place that allows her to zone out and fully immerse herself in her art.
The creativity these last few months has been stronger than ever, but the selling aspect has been a different story. In January, she was offered a permanent space in Midtown Studios where her jewelry could be displayed and sold. The studio, however, has had to close twice due to shutdowns.
It's a bit of a blow, but as long as Cleary Enns has work to do, she said the rest will sort itself out.
Time away from the normal hustle and bustle of life gave Jocelyn Dimaya a chance to go back to basics.
For some time prior to the pandemic, she leaned heavily on classes she was providing to the community through The Studio. Her art comes in different forms, from block printing to fashion design, and she provided private and group classes focused on various techniques.
But COVID-19 affected the way she does business.
"I’ve had to go back to the beginning and that was product making," Dimaya said.
Initially, it was a hard switch to make. After spending so much time invested in classes, she didn't feel like she was taking big risks associated with putting artwork out in the world. Teaching classes meant she just "had to show up and play hostess and hang out with people," she explained.
The pandemic also took its toll on her emotionally and mentally, and she found herself without much motivation to work.
However, she said her fiancé pushed her to get back into her first love, and now she has "finally emerged from that place of not creating."
Recently, Dimaya did a handprinted scarf and bandana launch for her line, Jocelyn Shares. She still has been keeping up with her classes, but through a virtual format. Dimaya puts together a box full of materials needed for the class and delivers it to attendees prior to the start of class.
Because she's found success through the virtual classes, she said she plans on expanding and offering even more techniques.
"The pandemic made me pause and step back and asked me what I wanted, not just in a business but in life," Dimaya said. "That was creating and sharing my passions, and I think by being true to myself, the business has come and the numbers are working themselves out."
