One prominent activity missing from people's lives these last few months has been attending concerts.
Sure, you can listen to your favorite artists on Spotify and Apple Music, or watch their previous performances online, but nothing beats hearing live music.
Luckily, the Fox Theater has music lovers covered with its weekly Live Stream Vaccine: The Entertainment Cure music series.
At 7 p.m. every Friday, local artists hit the theater stage and perform, which is broadcasted live through Facebook and the ABC 23 app.
"The nice thing in the beginning is we all just wanted to do something fun and cool," explained Fox Theater Manager Matthew Spindler.
The theater, which typically is booked throughout the year with tours stopping by, has been uncharacteristically quiet the last several months. Artists, too, had an itch to get back on stage. The collaboration just seemed like the best option for both.
The series kicked off Aug. 21, and since then, Spindler said each concert has garnered around 11,000 views online.
"We’ve definitely felt like the community is joining in," he said.
The artists who have joined in the performances span various genres and styles, giving music lovers a bit of everything — country, rock, alternative and soon even some rap.
Some recent artists who have performed include The Appletons, The Aviators, Crimson Skye and La Marcha.
Skye has hit various stages, big and small, across Bakersfield in recent years, including the Buck Owens' Crystal Palace, Temblor Brewing Company and at former Democratic candidate Sen. Bernie Sanders' campaign rally. But performing at the Fox Theater, despite having no in-house crowd, takes the cake.
"The Fox Theater is really special to me and anyone who knows of Bakersfield and has ever been here or lived here has heard of it. In my opinion that’s the big stage," Skye explained. "That was a stage I longed for to play in, but I didn’t foresee it happening in 2020, especially not in the way that it happened, but I’m so grateful."
After making a name for herself in the Bakersfield music scene for the past few years, Skye was asked to join the Live Stream Vaccine series by Lauren Appleton. Almost immediately after accepting the invite, she and her band began rehearsing for the show.
Skye said the performance was unlike anything she had done before, aside from rehearsals, describing it as "almost a little eerie because you’re in this beautiful theater and there’s no one there and you're playing to empty seats." But the recorded show did allow for her to watch her performance back, rather than just have the memory of it, and see areas where she and band members can improve.
Bringing back artists into the Fox Theater has reintroduced "a little bit of normalcy" into Spindler's life, he said. The experience has also allowed him to connect and meet with new individuals in town.
"I think some of the relationships I’ve built will continue once this is over and we’re back to normal life," he said. "We’ve been working together so much and brainstorming fun and creative ideas...It’s definitely been very positive outcome."
Live Stream Vaccine: The Entertainment Cure is set to run until Nov. 27. With the positive responses received, Spindler said the theater is hoping to do a few more shows past that date, but nothing has been set in stone yet.
To watch live concerts, visit the Fox Theater and ABC 23 Facebook pages or download the ABC 23 app. Visit www.thebakersfieldfox.com to catch previous concerts.
"I think that there’s a lot of talent here in Bakersfield that you don't realize is here," Skye said. "To anyone that needs some entertainment or some relief or is curious about what music is being released in Bakersfield, tune in."
