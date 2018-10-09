Get ready for more fun and entertainment as the Bakersfield Young Professionals hosts its fourth annual Downtown Street Party on Oct. 12.
The event will shut down the Wall Street Alley, between H and Eye streets, from 7-11 p.m., with the entrance through The Park at The Mark, 1623 19th St. Live music from local artists Timothy Davis, Konsept, Gage, Keyne D’Var and DJ Noe G will be heard throughout downtown.
BYP has partnered with the Kern Dance Alliance to showcase local performance artist – D.A.T. Krew (Dance.Art.Talent). Sip cocktails and craft beer while enjoying fare from food truck vendors like The Curbside Kitchen, Vatos Tacos, Brazil Hotdogs and Three Bullies Ice Cream. There will be games to play and art on display from Kern Creatives.
This event is planned by the Bakersfield Young Professionals Council, a program of the Greater Bakersfield Chamber of Commerce. BYP strives to inspire professional development, encourage networking and social connectedness and provide philanthropic opportunities for young professionals to give back to the community and its citizens.
The Downtown Street Party is sponsored by Advance Beverage Co., Bakersfield College, Countryside Market & Restaurants, Jim Burke Lincoln, LeBeau-Thelen LLP, Pepsi Beverage Co., The Mark, W.A. Thompson and Young Wooldridge LLP.
Tickets are limited at $15 in advance or $20 at the door. Purchase tickets before they are gone at eventbrite.com. For more information about BYP, visit www.bakersfieldchamber.org.
