According to researchers from Harvard T.H. Chan School of Public Health, making healthy habits makes a difference in one’s life. With their data, individuals who maintained a healthy diet, drank alcohol moderately and did not smoke lived longer than those who didn’t make changes in their lifestyle.
As humans, we are always reminded by the people we follow on social media to start making changes, but sometimes it’s easier said than done. But there are maintainable tweaks we can all make to start living a healthier lifestyle.
It’s all about your diet
If you’re like me, you’ve probably gone through a number of diets — vegetarian, vegan, plant-base, pescatarian and keto, just to name a few. The hardest part of the diet is your mentality. A lot of the reason why people don’t stick to diets is because it’s just a short-term diet. To make that long-term physical impact, alter your diet to a lifestyle. It’s OK to eat a cheeseburger at your favorite eatery once a week, as long as you maintain healthier eating habits daily. Another important tip is turning those unhealthy foods into healthy foods by substituting ingredients with healthier options.
Food portioning
Last year, when I had the opportunity to exercise with a professional trainer as a part of the January 2020 edition, the one thing Fit Girl Culture’s Diana Fernandez emphasized was food portioning. She allowed me to eat the foods I still enjoyed, I just needed to prioritize portioning to control what I was eating. Invest in a food scale and target how many calories you should be eating in a day.
Physical activity
Sometimes it’s not ideal to get in some type of exercise in your schedule, but it’s essential to reprogram your lifestyle to an active one. Try to squeeze in at least 30 minutes of physical activity before work or going to bed. Some ideas are going on a walk, pilates, yoga, hula hooping and jump roping to get your body moving.
Self-care
Being a better you starts with your inner self. Though your physical health is vital, your inner wellbeing is just as crucial to live a healthy life. You have to be able to put your mental health first to obtain inner peace. Some ways to do this are to connect with something outside of your work life like arts and crafts, reading, cooking, catching up on your favorite TV shows, biking, hiking, etc. Do anything that disconnects you from the outside world for a temporary moment.
Drink lots of water
It’s no doubt that water plays a fundamental role in our lives, but with other more enticing beverages out there, we often forget how important it is for our health. According to Harvard Health, the average individual should drink four to six cups, but water in-take must be individualized depending on the person. Read more at https://www.health.harvard.edu/staying-healthy/how-much-water-should-you-drink. Drinking water in between your meals can help you fill up too and prevents you from overeating.
