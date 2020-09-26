It’s been a year that no one could have ever predicted.
Links for Life staff and volunteers were ready for a year filled with fun events and social gatherings. Then COVID-19 introduced itself to the nation, quickly changing plans, drastically changing fundraising efforts.
Like the bold symbol of breast cancer awareness — the bright pink ribbon — the organization has wrapped itself around hope and ingenuity to continue to raise funds and serve countless Kern County residents in need.
Board President Martitza Jimenez said she was inspired by the strength of the people and mission of the organization after her participation in the annual Lace’n It Up fundraising walk in 2008. That inspiration is what she draws on to lead the organization today.
“Funding has been our number one obstacle as a non-profit this year,” she said. “We had many supporters withdraw their support because of COVID issues and new restrictions they are facing. We are working on overcoming this barrier by looking for new sponsorship opportunities, creating new fundraising activities and reaching out to existence sponsors with new ideas. We do this because we care about every woman that is seeking our services and we want to make sure we keep our Breast Health programs open.”
As the marketing public affairs representative for Kern Family Health Care, Jimenez knows the need for quality health services in Kern County. Her connection to the community is strong and her belief in Links for Life’s success is stronger.
“My goal is for Links for Life to become a breast health source, well known to our community,” she said. "And we will continue to empower women to be proactive with breast health awareness and improve our breast health outcome in the county.”
Since the organization’s inception in 1992 to 2020, Links for Life has served an average of 34,000 women and men in Kern County through direct services, education and outreach.
Jennifer Henry, executive director of the organization, said although challenges knocked on the door this year, they were ready to make new opportunities.
“How do we serve the survivors who are going through and have completed treatment for breast cancer? We pivoted. We refused to be defeated,” Henry said.
This year’s virtual Lace’n It Up walk on Oct. 3 is proof that the group is able to roll with the punches when pushed up against the wall. A virtual walk allows participants to not only walk or run, but they can swim, skip, rollerblade or paddle board to support Links for Life’s mission.
Following suit, Links for Life’s support groups have also gone virtual. The first Tuesday of the month, the support group for those who have been diagnosed in the past two years meet, as well as, survivors over two years. On the second Tuesday of the month is Grupo de Esperanza and the third Tuesday is the Strong Link Hangout for husbands or partners of those going through treatment.
The work hasn’t stopped there. This year, Links for Life introduced a new Grocery and Nutrition Program for those in active treatment. Survivors are referred to Links for Life by a treatment center, learn about programs and services and are supplied with a grocery card. A second card is available after attending a nutrition class with a registered dietitian where they learn about healthy eating while in treatment.
“I am inspired by the passionate individuals wanting to be a servant for this cause, which includes every Links for Life board member, volunteers, staff, and the many supporters of this cause. I am empowered to continue to lead the way for this important cause,” Jimenez said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
IMPORTANT NOTICE: Effective Sept. 30, story commenting on Bakersfield.com will end. Read Executive Editor Christine L. Peterson's Sound Off for details.
https://www.bakersfield.com/columnists/christine-peterson/sound-off-its-time-to-say-goodbye-to-story-comments/article_af1cd14c-f917-11ea-8dbc-a3944b6d9d56.html
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.