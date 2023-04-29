LiB lineup

Lightning in a Bottle attendee Charlie Dando shows off his dance moves at the Woogie Stage at last year's event. The musical lineup has been announced for this year's music festival returning May 24 to 29 to the Buena Vista Aquatic Recreational Area.

 Eliza Green / The Californian, File

Kern is gearing up to celebrate the 20th annual Lightning in A Bottle music festival, a five-day preeminent guide to today’s best electronic artists.

Organizers expect more than 20,000 people of all shapes and persuasions — ravers, influencers, miscreant youth — to descend upon Kern’s Buena Vista Aquatic Recreational Area from May 24 to 29. Law enforcement will be on site, for security.

