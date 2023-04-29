Kern is gearing up to celebrate the 20th annual Lightning in A Bottle music festival, a five-day preeminent guide to today’s best electronic artists.
Organizers expect more than 20,000 people of all shapes and persuasions — ravers, influencers, miscreant youth — to descend upon Kern’s Buena Vista Aquatic Recreational Area from May 24 to 29. Law enforcement will be on site, for security.
Artists this year include Diplo, Sofi Tukker, Caribou, Phantogram and Beats Antique, among others. But the event has memorialized itself for thinking outside the stage.
Attendees can expect an educational element in this year’s learning and culture lineup, from cooking classes to workshops and speakers on ethics, technology and the environment.
“It is a magical land of adventure,” its website reads. “Where every corner is primed for connection, for wonder, and for fun to happen. It’s a wild party with friends old and new, where the connections made last a lifetime.”
Created by L.A.-based Do LaB, LIB has been a Memorial Day staple in Kern since its local launch in 2019. Over that time it has grown to a large-scale affair, and despite its pandemic hiatus in 2020, it beckons a consistent crowd each year.
General admission starts at $444, plus fees. Additional passes for camping, parking and even car camping are also available. For more information, go to libfestival.org.
