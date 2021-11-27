When it comes to Christmas shopping, there's a lot of talk about shipping delays and other production woes. But those in the know will tell you to hit the streets of Bakersfield for some cool gifts that will be ready for the holidays.
Since there are so many options locally, from small businesses and vendor pop-ups, we've mostly focused on locally themed gifts. Even if those on your list don't need a Bakersfield-branded item, consider starting your shopping with community businesses.
One-stop shopping
The Bakersfield Museum of Art (1930 R St.) is a good place to enjoy an afternoon and pick up some gifts by local creatives. Options include books by former Californian staffers: photographer Felix Adamo's "Bakersfield to Bakersfield," about his cross-country road trip visiting the various Bakersfield cities throughout the U.S.; and Robert Price's "The Bakersfield Sound: How a Generation of Displaced Okies Revolutionized American Music." Both are $20.
Adamo also has a Bakersfield Sound poster ($25), featuring his 1976 shot of the Silver Spur honky-tonk that was located on South Chester Avenue, in the gift shop.
Jennifer Williams-Cordova designed a pin set ($10) that pays homage to Bakersfield's "Sun, Fun, Stay, Play" signs from the 1960s, which welcomed travelers headed to the city from the north and south. (The designer also has a variation on that design in her Society6 shop, society6.com/jenwillco, that can be featured on different home goods, art prints and more.)
Another book option is "Freight Train Running: A Biography of Buck Owens" ($15), a children's book about the country musician by Linda Stacey, illustrated by Angela Gia with graphic design by Karlene Copenhaver.
And speaking of Owens, the gift shop also has a bandana ($10.80) that pays tribute to the colorful embellished Nudie Cohn suits worn by Owens and other celebrities. It was designed by local cartoonist Erwin Ledford.
The Kern County Museum (3801 Chester Ave.) is another good spot to find a variety of books about local history, ranging in price from $12 to $20. Executive director Mike McCoy said some of the popular titles include "The Williams Brothers: Missouri to California by Horseback in 1843," a book about the author Timothy Lemucchi's ancestors' move out west; "The Italians of Kern County" by Donna Tessandori Weeks; and the "Indy, Oh Indy" children's book series by Teresa Adamo and illustrator Jennifer Williams-Cordova.
McCoy said the museum is also developing a line of T-shirts for the holiday season that it will sell through Etsy.
Russo's Books (1601 New Stine Road #182) is another good resource for books on local history. Search their inventory of local authors at russosbooks.com/localauthors-bakersfieldbestsellers. Order by calling 661-665-4686 or via the website.
The look of Bakersfield
Like Williams-Cordova, other local designers have taken inspiration from the city for their work.
Jocelyn Dimaya-Thurley, under her brand Jocelyn Shares, has made an array of apparel and gift items based on her Bakersfield print. She has also gotten into laser-cut designs.
After taking part in a number of pop-ups, which depleted her existing stock of merchandise, she is hard at work on new items to stock her shop for the holidays.
She said, "As far as items with the Bakersfield print, I’ll have T-shirts, ornaments, puzzles, cutting boards and art prints."
Contact her through Instagram at @jocelynshares or jocelynshares.com.
Kinley McKay of Kinley M Designs is all about the hometown pride. With her BAKO, Locally Grown, Hecho en Bako apparel and home goods, she helps people carry a little bit of the city with them wherever they go.
Her products, often ranging from $3 to $40, are available through her website kinley-m-designs.square.site, posted on her Instagram (@kinley_m_designs) and a Bratcher Home & Design (1219 18th St.). The downtown shop also carries its collaboration with McKay and Little Pajama Co. on a Locally Grown children's pajama line that recently added a version for moms.
Locally made goods
Just about every small creative business in the community is hard at work producing gift-worthy items for pop-ups or to advertise for sale online. Scratch the surface and you'll find plenty of local options.
One that brings a lot of local designers together is BakoBox, a subscription of goods and services highlighting local creatives and businesses.
Over the last year, founder Kami Paulsen has released single-edition boxes including the upcoming Holiday Box ($185).
The package includes a copy of "The Von Blowhole Miracle Shut-Eye Sleep Method," written by Kevin Lively and illustrated by Ashleymarie Sey Lively; Santa's Cookies whipped body scrub and body lotion from Migdalia Skincare; mug hugger Christmas tree and gingerbread cookie from My Sweet Fix; Penelope's Bows holiday magical pompom wand; "It's All Fun and Games Until Santa Checks the Naughty List" soft style T-shirt from Rust Wagon Decor; a Christmas bow from Wonderful Kreations; Craftz By Emm holiday cup with bamboo lid and glass straw; assorted mini burlap-wrapped succulents from Hummingbird Garden ;and a scout elf from Julilissa Dolls.
This box will also include a Nativity scene felt story playset, laminated Holiday Lights scavenger hunt for family fun in the car while at the CALM event, and a one-month digital membership to Inner Circle, offering screen-free printable activities and actionable advice for screen time topics, from The Quiet Book Queen (aka Kailan Carr).
Orders will be accepted now through Dec. 10 for a holiday delivery (shipping or local delivery). Visit thebakobox.com to order.
