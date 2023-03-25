Easter is a beautiful holiday that is often overshadowed by the flashiness of Christmas or Halloween. But with light and fresh colors to brighten your home, decorating your space for the springtime holiday is a great way to spread cheer and celebrate the end of the dark and cold days of winter.
One of the simplest ways to bring springtime into your home is by incorporating fresh flowers. Whether you are fortunate enough to have your own blossoming garden to harvest, or opt to buy your blooms, filling your home with beauty is a surefire way to lift the mood and give reason to smile.
A few more cheap and simple things can be done to add to your space, such as filling your favorite glass bowl or vase or even the lid of a cake stand with foam, plastic or wooden eggs of your choosing.
Next are some craft ideas to make your own this Easter. Get your creativity flowing and adapt these to fit in your home, whether you want to lean into the Easter theme, or stick to a more general spring feeling. Or perhaps you want to adapt any of these to use only items you already own, or focus on ways you can include your kids in the craft process.
Easter tree
Without ripping off Christmas, a springtime tree can make a lovely centerpiece and can be adapted well to fit your exact design sensibilities. You can either buy faux branches with flower buds on them, or collect branches from your own yard. You can use any storage vessel to hold the branches, whether you want an antique look, like an old teapot or a mason jar, or perhaps a flowerpot, a metal pail or a wicker basket. You can also use floral foam or a similar material to aid in the arrangement of the branches, or fill a vase with Easter eggs to make it even more festive.
Next, if you want to add more color to your tree, string fairy lights, festive ribbon or even colorful Easter grass from the branches. Next, you’ll want to add your ornaments; for example, foam, wooden or plastic eggs. You can decorate them or purchase ones that already have a design you like, then attach a string or wire to the top so they can easily hang from the branches of the tree.
Easter wreath
Wreaths are the best way to spread cheer to guests and passersby, and if you do it right, are very affordable and easy to make. The best way to simplify the process for yourself is to get a solid base for your wreath. You can buy a craft foam or floral foam ring; a wicker, wooden or wire ring; or opt for a more DIY version and cut one out of plastic or cardboard, or stretch a wire hanger into a circle.
You also must choose what decorative materials you want featured on your wreath. The easiest options would be plastic Easter eggs or fake flowers, which can be found for very cheap at a bargain store. More dedicated crafters may try their hand at a wreath made from pastel-colored ribbon, yarn or even paper. You can also use any mixture of materials, but be sure to fasten everything together well (hot glue or craft wire are good fastening options).
Easter garland
Strings of things add such a nice touch to a room and serve as a more subtle way to fill a space. Really any repeated form hung on a string can fill this purpose, but to give some ideas, you can make yarn puff-balls or glue together cotton balls and attach to a string to make “rabbit tails.”
You can certainly use leftovers from your Easter tree or wreath to string egg ornaments or fake flowers. Pipe cleaners can also be used to your advantage, and for those who want an easy hack, find a small object that you like the shape of, such as a rabbit figurine, a plastic egg or even a cookie cutter, and wrap the pipe cleaner around that object until it takes the proper shape. Slide the pipe cleaner carefully off the object and repeat until you have enough individual pieces to string together.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.