Easter is a beautiful holiday that is often overshadowed by the flashiness of Christmas or Halloween. But with light and fresh colors to brighten your home, decorating your space for the springtime holiday is a great way to spread cheer and celebrate the end of the dark and cold days of winter.

One of the simplest ways to bring springtime into your home is by incorporating fresh flowers. Whether you are fortunate enough to have your own blossoming garden to harvest, or opt to buy your blooms, filling your home with beauty is a surefire way to lift the mood and give reason to smile.