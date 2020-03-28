We tend to dread the idea of weight loss because we associate it with being difficult and a lot of work. Sure, it can be, depending on how you look at it. You already have so much going on — kids’ soccer practice, work, cooking meals for the family, etc. By the time you even think of working on your weight loss, you feel so overwhelmed by it that it feels like, “Why bother?” I get it. But losing weight doesn’t have to be stressful or overwhelming. Weight loss is as much of a mental battle as it is a physical one, so it’s time to shift your perspective. You look in the mirror and pick your body apart — “If only my stomach were flatter and my legs were toner.” You step on the scale and feel disappointed. Your clothes no longer fit you the way they did when you bought them, so you feel discouraged. The stress of knowing you have allowed yourself to get to this point starts to increase cortisol in your body, causing you to turn to your comfort foods and activities like binge-watching Netflix to help reduce your stress. Numerous studies have proven that increased cortisol levels, in combination with increased insulin levels, will increase the intake of high fat and sugary foods, which is why you are turning to your favorite foods instead of weight loss activity. This is what we in the fitness industry call the spiral effect. You are stuck maintaining the bad habits that have lead you to where you are now. The spiral effect has you feeling defeated and maintaining a negative correlation with weight loss before you even start. So how do you release yourself from the spiral effect? Well, for one, start looking at weight loss with a positive perspective as opposed to a negative one, starting with learning to be patient with yourself. It took you months, maybe even years to get to where you are now. Give yourself the same amount of time to reach your weight loss goals as it took you to gain the weight in the first place. Next, give yourself some love. Would you talk to your friends the way you have been talking to yourself in your head? Give yourself some compassion. Just because you are where you are doesn’t mean you have to stay where you are. You are strong, capable and ready, so start to fall in love with the process of working on you. Love yourself for where you are while working toward where you want to be. Lastly, no more all-or-nothing approaches to your weight loss. You will only cause yourself more stress by trying to add in more activity than you can maintain with your crazy lifestyle. It’s time you learn to fit your weight loss activity into your lifestyle, instead of your lifestyle around your weight loss. Choose one nutritional aspect to focus on at a time and set a maintainable activity schedule for yourself; anything extra, consider them bonus days. ￼ Alex Garzaro is a lifestyle strategist, weight losss expert for women and transformational speaker. The views expressed are her own.
We tend to dread the idea of weight loss because we associate it with being difficult and a lot of work. Sure, it can be, depending on how you look at it.
You already have so much going on — kids’ soccer practice, work, cooking meals for the family, etc. By the time you even think of working on your weight loss, you feel so overwhelmed by it that it feels like, “Why bother?” I get it. But losing weight doesn’t have to be stressful or overwhelming. Weight loss is as much of a mental battle as it is a physical one, so it’s time to shift your perspective.
You look in the mirror and pick your body apart — “If only my stomach were flatter and my legs were toner.” You step on the scale and feel disappointed. Your clothes no longer fit you the way they did when you bought them, so you feel discouraged. The stress of knowing you have allowed yourself to get to this point starts to increase cortisol in your body, causing you to turn to your comfort foods and activities like binge-watching Netflix to help reduce your stress.
Numerous studies have proven that increased cortisol levels, in combination with increased insulin levels, will increase the intake of high fat and sugary foods, which is why you are turning to your favorite foods instead of weight loss activity. This is what we in the fitness industry call the spiral effect. You are stuck maintaining the bad habits that have lead you to where you are now.
The spiral effect has you feeling defeated and maintaining a negative correlation with weight loss before you even start. So how do you release yourself from the spiral effect?
Well, for one, start looking at weight loss with a positive perspective as opposed to a negative one, starting with learning to be patient with yourself. It took you months, maybe even years to get to where you are now. Give yourself the same amount of time to reach your weight loss goals as it took you to gain the weight in the first place.
Next, give yourself some love. Would you talk to your friends the way you have been talking to yourself in your head? Give yourself some compassion. Just because you are where you are doesn’t mean you have to stay where you are. You are strong, capable and ready, so start to fall in love with the process of working on you. Love yourself for where you are while working toward where you want to be.
Lastly, no more all-or-nothing approaches to your weight loss. You will only cause yourself more stress by trying to add in more activity than you can maintain with your crazy lifestyle. It’s time you learn to fit your weight loss activity into your lifestyle, instead of your lifestyle around your weight loss. Choose one nutritional aspect to focus on at a time and set a maintainable activity schedule for yourself; anything extra, consider them bonus days. ￼
Alex Garzaro is a lifestyle strategist, weight losss expert for women and transformational speaker. The views expressed are her own.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.