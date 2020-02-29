You will never catch me running for fun — that is just crazy!
Can you relate? That is what I used to say before I actually experienced the thrill, the sensation, the benefits of running. If you have never laced up to take a run, you are missing out. Here are a few things to know before you lace up and go after that half-marathon goal or simply want to add running to your training.
Running has been proven to aid in your overall health — lowering cholesterol, increasing lung function, increasing happiness, building endurance and even aiding in weight loss. Plus you can do it anywhere and for free, I might add.
Before we lace up, let’s make sure you have the proper equipment for your run. There are a few things you will want to invest in, but the most important piece of equipment to invest in is your running shoes. Not all shoes are created equal and you should not be using your training shoes for running. I made that mistake, and by doing so I went through shin splints and knee pain. When I realized that I needed to find a shoe that fit my stride, I headed over to Sole 2 Soul in The Marketplace and had my stride analyzed. I had no idea that there were four types of running shoes — stability, barefoot, cushions and neutral.
Once I completed my free stride analysis at Sole 2 Soul, I was able to start looking for my perfect running shoes. When I found the pair I wanted, I bought them one size larger than my normal size. Why? Well, you see, when you start running, your foot will begin to swell because of increased blood flow. If your shoe is your regular size, you will find that the shoe becomes tight, causing foot issues like bunions or corns on your toes, numbness in your feet, aching arches, a tender Achilles tendon, and/or strain in your calves or knees. So to avoid these issues, buy your shoes half to a full size larger.
Now that you have your perfect running shoe, you can start to hit the pavement.
Below is a 15K training routine.
Complete each week’s sequence two times in one week, either all in one day or split it up on different days. The goal is to complete the total miles for that week within a seven-day period.
Week One: 2 miles
Quarter-mile walk
Quarter-mile jog/run
Quarter-mile walk
Quarter-mile jog/run
Week Two: 4 miles
Half-mile walk
Half-mile jog/run
Half-mile walk
Half-mile jog/run
Week Three: 6 miles
Half-mile walk
One-mile jog/run
Half-mile walk
One-mile jog/run
Week Four: 9 miles
Quarter-mile walk
Two-mile jog/run
Quarter-mile walk
Two-mile jog/run
Game plan set! Now hit the pavement and find your stride. ￼
Alex Garzaro is a lifestyle strategist, weight loss expert for women and transformational speaker. The views expressed are her own.
