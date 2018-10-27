On the 11th hour of the 11th day of the 11th month of 1918, the Allies and the Central Powers declared an armistice. “The Great War” was over.
Nov. 11, 2018, commemorates the 100th anniversary of the end of World War I and every year on this date we honor the veterans of our nation.
Since 1954, Americans have celebrated Veteran’s Day to honor the military men and women who served in all wars, but originally President Woodrow Wilson issued a proclamation to the nation’s citizens that declared Nov. 11, 1919, as the first commemoration of Armistice Day. Each year on Nov. 11, the veterans of WWI, both living and those who lost their lives, were honored in parades across the country.
Every November, The Bakersfield Californian and the Bakersfield Morning Echo printed the names of the Kern County veterans who lost their lives in service to our country in the Great War. The Nov. 10, 1924, Morning Echo reminded readers of those whose “souls have entered the spirit that is America and will live beyond the hour when earth’s final drumbeat has died out on the last Armistice Day.”
In remembrance of those brave citizens of Kern County who gave their lives 100 years ago, we salute you and keep your memory alive, lest we forget. ￼
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.