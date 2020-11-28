With a mission grounded in “giving every child a chance to play,” as expressed by Executive Director Jessica Mathews, it is no wonder that League of Dreams has had continued growth since its founding in 2006.
Founded by Tim Terrio of Terrio Physical Therapy and Fitness and Terrio kids, League of Dreams was formed from inspiration. After an out of town organization gave kids the chance to play baseball, Terrio felt the need to give kids within the Bakersfield community the same opportunities, and League of Dreams was able to kick off its first sports season with baseball in 2007.
The success of the organization shows its growth from 40 to 50 athletes to now catering to more than 600, along with many additions to its ever-growing regime, such as bowling, ADAPTIdance, fencing and gymnastics. And to continue to offer such a rewarding outlet in today’s trying times, the organization has adapted by also offering virtual karate and yoga programs.
The beauty of the organization lies not only in its ability to create a community where children with disabilities are able to just be kids, it also teaches camaraderie and sportsmanship. As Mathews explains, for sports such as baseball, basketball and bowling, the athletes are placed into teams and divisions based on their age and ability level. With ages ranging between 5 to 22 and a focus on physical, developmental and cognitive disabilities.
The athletes then go through a tryout process that determines where each will be placed, followed by a six to eight week schedule of games where the teams can play against those in their same division. Programs such as dance and gymnastics also teach skills and the art of performance, all while adapting to the individual capabilities of each athlete.
League of Dreams has seen significant growth since its founding in 2006, but it has also inspired growth within the community and the athletes themselves: from watching the children take their first steps to gaining new skills as athletes, as well as the parents of athletes bonding and providing welcomed support. As Mathews exclaims, “the camaraderie isn’t just on a specific team; it is throughout the entire program.”
The organization also draws in support from the community through volunteers, who Mathews explained are called Angels — those who are paired up with an athlete during a season and assist them in the field or on the court. Those who do become an Angel are shown that there is more to life and that kids with disabilities are ultimately kids and want to be treated the same. Mathews added the program, in turn, is rewarding to both the athletes and those who choose to volunteer because they are coming to better understand life and gain a new perspective.
The purpose of the organization goes further than creating athletes and developing skills; it provides financial support as well. With program costs ranging between $15 to $40, scholarships are offered to help cover those costs.
For more information on upcoming programs and events, scholarships and ways to get involved, visit ourleagueofdreams.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.