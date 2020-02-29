Art has played a major role in my life ever since I was old enough to pick up a crayon.
My mom likes to tell a story about discovering my first mural on the wall beside my bed when I was 3 years old. Instead of reprimanding me, she celebrated my masterpiece and decided to encourage my creative drive by providing me with more appropriate resources for expressing my artistic visions. I am fortunate to have had that encouragement; not everyone’s creative journey is met with the same embrace.
Throughout my life I would continue to draw and create, with ideas of one day becoming a cartoonist. This path would take me through a variety of art classes, introduce me to a friend here and there, and, in darker times in life, provide me with a means of self-expression and catharsis. Later in life it started a journey into photography, which played a major role in me overcoming severe social anxiety.
In 2012, I was on a personal mission to impact the world in some positive way, but I wasn’t quite sure how. I remembered a philosophy class I had taken in college in which we discussed the topic of impact. The concept was that you could have a larger impact by inspiring a small community that could inspire other small communities, rather than trying to inspire or affect the entire world at once. So my question to myself was: “How do I impact my small community in a way that is important to me by supporting something that doesn’t already have adequate support?”
In 2013, a group of artists and I formed an informal organization of volunteers with the sole purpose of providing an avenue for local artists to showcase their work and participate in collaborative projects. Since then, we have had the privilege of sharing and showcasing the work of hundreds of artists of all ages.
Our success comes from hearing the personal stories from many of the artists who discuss the emotional impact of being able to share their work in a public forum, many of whom are experiencing the feeling for the very first time. We’ve seen artists brought to tears by witnessing their work proudly displayed next to that of other local talents. We’ve seen the overwhelming joy and excitement from artists participating in art shows, watching their art being enjoyed by others.
Opportunities like these are motivators. They provide a sense of validation and inspiration for artists to grow and create more work. They can provide that extra push to finish a project or to start on the next one. But most importantly, they provide an audience that empowers the artist to convey a message or a feeling that could in turn inspire others to create or connect.
It is important to value and encourage all of our community leaders and organizations in their efforts to provide opportunities for artists to showcase their work. You never know what simple gesture could start someone on their own lifelong journey of personal discovery through art and what impact they could make on others in the future. ￼
Jeremy Gonzalez is the founder of Project Oh!, an organization of volunteers dedicated to providing opportunities for Kern County artists to participate in collaborative projects, including publications, art shows, workshops and community meetups. The views expressed are his own.
