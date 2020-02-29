“Loves to be loved.” Those were the words in the online description for the female terrier mix awaiting adoption at Kern County Animal Services.
Talk about truth in advertising!
Back in 2008, our family wanted to add a furry member to our pack. We knew we wanted to find a shelter dog that needed a home. In Bakersfield, especially at that time, there were no shortages of stray or lost animals.
The online photo showed a frightened animal, but there was a sweetness in her face. Oh, and she was a “she.” In a house full of boys, I really wanted a girl dog. So I visited the shelter on my own — calling it “research” — just to see if this dog might be a match for us.
I met her, pet her, spent some time with her, then left her. I still feel bad about that, but my family wasn’t with me and this was supposed to be a family decision.
Or was it?
Just two days later, there was a special pet fair at a local dog park, where I just happened to be helping with the setup. I knew that a team from Kern County Animal Services was coming out to provide low-cost rabies vaccinations — but they had no idea I would be there — so it seemed odd when they pulled up with a massive trailer.
It turns out there was a last-minute decision — one that would forever change our family’s life — to bring their mobile “pet store” rig. After all, it was a nice day, likely to bring out families, so they packed up some cats and some dogs, including, you guessed it, Indy, Oh Indy!
Yes, I adopted that sweet terrier mix (with some poodle in her, we say she’s a “terridoodle”) on the spot — sans family (they’ve since forgiven me). Flash forward 10 years: That dog is now the main character in a series of local children’s books — the first of which theorizes Indy’s preshelter travels on the streets of Bakersfield.
We refer to our “Indy, Oh Indy” series as the little books about a “smedium” dog with a big love for Bakersfield. When I approached Jennifer Williams-Cordova, an amazingly talented graphic design artist in Bakersfield, about the idea for the book and the story I had written, there was a genuine creative spark.
That spark ignited one book in the fall of 2018, followed by a second and a third in 2019. It also led to our “Indy, Oh Indy” school assembly program, where we get to share Indy’s story, promote responsible pet ownership and show how a book gets made — all while keeping local history alive! It’s a “paw-sitive” experience in so many ways.
Meanwhile, our Indy Pack fans continue to warm —actually, melt — our hearts with their special notes, thoughtful tributes and sweet social media comments. We even got a photo of Kristen Bell of “Frozen” fame holding our book! Indy also receives fan mail and handmade gifts.
At the center of it all? That adorable terrier mix who still “loves to be loved.” ￼
Teresa Adamo is the author of the “Indy, Oh Indy” series. She is married to retired photojournalist Felix Adamo; together, they have four sons and three granddaughters. Follow the “Indy, Oh Indy”s journey at www.IndyOhIndy.com and on Instagram and Facebook. The views expressed are her own.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.