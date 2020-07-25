As a historian, the first very thing I did when I heard the word “pandemic” was look at Kern County’s records regarding the 1918 Spanish flu. I looked for personal accounts, local photographs of what life was like, the usual suspects. However, I was disappointed to find there was not much to draw from for Kern County history — not many artifacts, no major publications and a distinct lack of local personal experiences.
I found myself wondering about the people of Kern County during that time. Did they feel the same uncertainty we do today? How did they entertain themselves during a time with no internet? How did a county with so many critical infrastructures (essential workers) fare on a social level? We know school was canceled at points, so how did the children fare mentally with that? Could we possibly have learned how to cope better today if we knew how Kern County handled the 1918 pandemic back then?
Therein lies one of the major reasons we preserve history — to learn from it. While we may not be able to answer the above questions regarding the 1918 pandemic, we can look at the facts, including the mandates and laws passed during that era. We can see how quickly the timeline advanced for shelter-in-place orders and when face masks became required in Bakersfield (Oct. 31, 1918, two months after the first patient was diagnosed in Kern County), when it became a misdemeanor to go without a mask (Nov. 4, 1918), when the quarantine was lifted due to social pressure (Nov. 17, 1918), and when the second and much more virulent wave hit (December 1918).
People who studied that timeline were able to anticipate how quickly those things could change. If more people had known how rapidly the Kern County timeline of the 1918 pandemic advanced, would there have been less uncertainty? Possibly. Perhaps we could have better anticipated the state of flux we are currently living in, but, as they say, hindsight is 20/20 (pun sort of intended).
As the old adage goes, history repeats itself, and here we are in the midst of another pandemic, 102 years later. This time, however, we can work together as a community to create a rich historical record for future generations. Our life experiences and perspectives during this time will tell future historians how Kern County residents dealt with these challenges and overcame them as a community. We will tell people of our drive-by celebrations, “The Wall of Hope” at Locale Farm to Table mentioned in the June issue of Bakersfield Life Magazine and teacher parades, as the students were never forgotten.
We will show photos of how local Kern businesses innovated creative solutions to reach their patrons. We will tell future generations of how communities came together and took care of their elderly with programs to safely deliver necessities. We can use our hard experiences now to reassure future generations that though we lived in uncertainty, Kern County overcame and was alone, together.
The Kern County Museum is inviting Kern County residents, from all walks of life, to contribute their experiences via a questionnaire on the Kern County Museum website. There is also a special questionnaire geared toward those 18 and younger that will capture the perspective of the children of Kern County and how they view the pandemic.
The worksheets can be done anonymously and can be completed with as little, or as much, information as the resident feels like giving. The goal of this project is to build as complete a historical record as possible, so that future generations might learn and gain insight into this critical chapter in our county’s story.
The questionnaires can be found on www.kerncountymuseum.org. Completed questionnaires or written experiences can dropped off to the museum’s front desk or emailed to Bethany@kerncountymusuem.org.
Please join us in preserving the Kern County record and literally go down in history. ￼
Bethany Rice is the curator of collections for the Kern County Museum. She is currently working to digitize the museum’s large collection of archives and photographs to make them available to the public. In her spare time, she acts as a community member for Zero Waste Bakersfield and volunteers for the local Boy Scouts. The views expressed are her own.
