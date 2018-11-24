Kids in Kern County go without the holiday excitement and joy of the season each and every year. As families continue to face financial struggles, they are unable to provide Christmas gifts, even the smallest ones.
This is why our California Highway Patrol, here in Kern County, goes beyond the long shifts and civic duty to serve and collect toys and bring awareness for these kids through the CHiPS for Kids Toy Drive. Since its inception, companies from all over Kern County have come together to support this cause and help thousands of kids receive bikes, dolls, games and toys of all kinds and help to make their holidays brighter.
Here’s how you can help!
Adventist Health Bakersfield has been a premier supporter of CHiPS for Kids, believing in the hope and sharing that comes from the program. This year, Adventist Health Bakersfield is hosting the CHiPS for Kids Toy Drive with Kern County CHP officers in the parking lot adjacent to the AIS Cancer Center, where local supporters, friends and families as well as Adventist Health team members bring toys to donate.
By the end of the toy drive, our hope is to fill up multiple storage units full of toys that will be distributed by the CHP officers and many wonderful volunteers to the many families in need throughout Kern County.
The CHiPS for Kids Toy Drive will be running from Nov. 19 through Dec. 17.
The hospital and many other local companies will be collecting toys throughout this time, with all toys being picked up and taken for distribution. The toys will be distributed at Valley Baptist Church on Thursday, Dec. 20, at 4800 Fruitvale Ave.
For families in need, please reach out to your local agency or social worker to sign up. For supporters, please continue to watch our Facebook and Twitter pages for more details of where you can drop off your donation. Thank you Kern County for your continued support. Let’s help make someone’s holiday a bit brighter this year. ￼
Lezley Pumphrey has been a local volunteer with CHiPS for Kids since 2008. The views expressed are her own.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.