In 2019, after nearly a year of service at St. Paul’s Episcopal Church in downtown Bakersfield, the Rev. Luis M. Rodriguez wanted to find ways to connect with the community.
When it came time for Las Posadas, which is Dec. 16-24, Rodriguez saw an opportunity.
Las Posadas, or The Inns, is a traditional re-enactment-type activity that portrays the journey of Mary and Joseph when they sought shelter and a place to stay when Mary was pregnant with Jesus.
Rodriguez started the local Las Posadas in 2019, but it went away the following year because of COVID-19 before returning last year.
“I think it’s important to be grounded in the community and create relationships in the community,” Rodriguez said. “People love it. There’s a pageantry to it. It’s important to make a connection with people in the community.”
A group of people starts at St. Paul’s Episcopal Church on Dec. 16 and walks through the community, making various stops before ending at Mill Creek Christian Church on S Street near Truxtun Avenue.
In addition to Mill Creek Christian Church, St. Paul’s Episcopal Church has also partnered with the Unitarian Universalist Fellowship of Kern County for the Las Posadas event on Dec. 16.
The stops include Guthrie’s Alley Cat, the Center for Sexuality and Gender Diversity, and the Mesa Verde ICE Processing Center.
“At Mesa Verde, there are people trying to find a home,” Rodriguez said. “That’s not unlike Mary and Joseph. They were trying to find a safe place to be.”
When the group stops at Mesa Verde, Rodriguez said there will be a short prayer service.
Las Posadas, which is more of a festive celebration, is an important part of Christmas celebrations in Mexico. The days feature Mexican and Latin American traditions, including Mariachi music and pinatas.
Mariachi singers will typically belt out lyrics from the song of Pidiendo Posada, or Asking for Lodging, a traditional song that is a part of Las Posadas.
In Spanish, they sing:
In the name of heaven
I beg you for lodging,
For she cannot walk
My beloved wife
They hear in response:
This is not an inn
So keep going
I cannot open
You may be a rogue
Our Lady of Guadalupe Church
The Rev. Shaji Athipozhi returned to Our Lady of Guadalupe Church in Bakersfield about four months ago. He was a priest at the church 14 years ago before he left to serve at St. Joachim’s Catholic Church in Madera.
Athipozhi, who speaks Spanish and Indian, said he is happy to be back in Bakersfield and is looking forward to the Christmas events at Our Lady of Guadalupe Church.
On Dec. 12, the church will celebrate the Feast of Our Lady of Guadalupe. The annual celebration commemorates the apparition of the Virgin Mary, in Mexico: Our Lady of Guadalupe, that appeared to Juan Diego in 1531.
Athipozhi is also anticipating Las Posadas.
“In a spiritual sense, this is a preparation for the birth of Jesus on Christmas Day,” he said. “Nowadays, it has changed a lot because so many things have been added, like the pinata and other festivities.”
Joseph and Mary left Nazareth so they could reach a place to be a part of the Roman census. As the story goes, their journey ended in Bethlehem, where the couple found a place to stay in a manger.
Our Lady of Guadalupe Church will have various prayer groups during Las Posadas, as well as activities and celebrations at different homes.
Food is also a big part of Las Posadas, Athipozhi said, including tamales and Mexican hot chocolate.
Athipozhi said he enjoys the community feel in Bakersfield, along with the traditions and celebrations.
“This is a bigger city compared to Madera,” he said. “We have multiple Catholic churches in Bakersfield, whereas we only had our one Catholic church in Madera.”
