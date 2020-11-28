A large group of people walked down the streets visiting local churches and homes of their friends and families seeking shelter, and as they were ceremoniously turned away, they sang “Quien les da posada a estos peregrines que vienen cansados de andar los caminos?” (Who will give shelter to pilgrims weary from walking the roads?).
Known as Las Posadas (the shelters or inns), hundreds of Catholics joined together and walked the streets of Bakersfield for nine nights starting Dec. 16, 1963, in a candle lighted procession commemorating Joseph and Mary’s search for shelter on their journey to Bethlehem. Just as it was done centuries ago, the tradition was continued during the first Las Posadas ceremony at St. Augustine’s, located in Lamont. As reported in The Bakersfield Californian on Dec. 24, 1963, the inaugural ceremony occurred under the direction of the Rev. Placido Lanz, OAR, and provided the congregation, which was predominantly of Mexican descent, the “opportunity to pass along one more aspect of their cultural background to their children.”
Las Posadas is a Christmas tradition that is important to the Christian Latino community. It is not a regular Christmas party, but is instead an important religious ceremony or a novena, which is nine days of private or public devotion, and was also the length of time it took Joseph and Mary to travel from Nazareth to Bethlehem. Originating in Spain and brought to the new world with the Spanish missionaries during the 16th century, the tradition of Las Posadas spread across Mexico to parts of Central and South America, and eventually to the United States. Las Posadas can be either a simple ceremony where a nativity scene is carried by a group or more elaborate as people dress up and portray the Holy Family, occasionally accompanied by live animals, as they searched for shelter. It takes place nightly from Dec. 16 to 24.
In following tradition, St. Augustine’s nightly procession was led by the church choir, the altar boys, children, members of the Guadalupe Society and crowds of parishioners. As they proceeded down the streets each night holding candles, reciting prayers and singing, the children begged for shelter at different doors just as Mary and Joseph did. Finally, when they were allowed shelter in the church, and according to The Californian, “the Holy Family is united in the nacimiento, [and] religious ceremonies characterized by ‘la levantada’ (the lifting of the statue of Jesus) and ‘la acostada’ (laying it back to rest) are held.” At the end of the evening’s Mass, the children broke pinatas full of candy and ate bunuelos. The ceremony concluded with a high Mass at midnight on Christmas Eve.
Other area churches, including Our Land of Guadalupe, had long celebrated this time-honored novena as well. Since 1925, Las Posadas has taken place at Our Lady of Guadalupe with costumed children, adults and animals enacting the Holy Family’s search for lodging. The tradition continues to this day in parishes throughout Bakersfield and the surrounding areas in different variations as a way to honor the Holy Family’s journey.
