No one was prepared for the drastic changes society would endure the last few months from the coronavirus, especially not local farmers.
These men and women, who are so used to dealing with individuals and businesses on a daily basis, had to switch up their entire operations in some regards. Gone were the days of depending on restaurants to make their monthly income or holding pop-up events with several people around them.
Autonomy Farms, which generates a good portion of its income from restaurants, had to depend heavily on farmers markets the last few months. Having restaurants closed for so long — or at all — is something owner Meredith Bell never expected, nor that being outdoors, surrounded by hundreds of people during a pandemic, would be the solution.
Heath and Meagan Emerson from Broadfork Acres also felt the strain of the pandemic — so much so that they almost gave up on their dream.
"We let everything go fallow and we let things kind of happen," Heath Emerson said. "It gave us an opportunity to step back and assess our next steps."
But just like a lot of other industries, people in agriculture had to change their ways if they wanted to survive.
AUTONOMY FARMS
Bell's interest in farming was a bit of a surprise. She worked in the food and beverage sales industry, lived in San Francisco, San Diego and New York City and lived an exciting lifestyle that most dream about.
But it came to the point where she wasn't getting the fulfillment she needed or wanted. The next logical step in her mind was to save up money, buy several acres of land and begin working as a farmer. That's exactly what happened in February 2014.
It was a big decision, especially for someone who never farmed a day in her life. But she was determined to do something right for herself and others.
"If I really want to make a difference and touch people and impact people, having land and being able to show people what it’s like to have a farm and seeing animals will make a difference," Bell said.
At first, the farm was primarily selling vegetables to local restaurants and farmers markets. However, she soon found her niche in chickens.
Her chickens are free to roam the 20 acres of land she owns and get to eat the grass and bugs on the property. They're happy and protected, she said, which is the secret to her success.
"People were like, 'These are the best chickens I’ve ever had,' and I was like oh OK, kind of laughed about it. But then I had a couple of big time chefs who were like, 'No, really,'" Bell said. "When one of them in particular had said that, she's a famous Michelin star chef, she's obviously had all these chickens from all around the world ... I was like there’s obviously something here that I’m not seeing."
She found her groove, but like for many others, things came to an abrupt halt when the coronavirus pandemic hit and affected restaurants the hardest. Around 40 percent of her products prior to COVID-19 went to restaurants. Another 40 percent went to farmers markets.
"It was a rude awakening," Bell said. "I wasn’t worried about restaurants closing, I was more worried about farmers markets closing and not having the direct availability to sell to consumers."
Luckily, farmers markets were allowed to keep operating and all of the business Bell lost from restaurants was transferred over to shoppers. Around 70 percent of goods now go toward farmers markets while 5 percent go to wholesale.
On Saturdays, she heads to the markets in La Canada Flintridge, Burbank and Santa Monica; on Sundays she's at the one in Hollywood; and on Wednesdays, she's back at Santa Monica. Being able to talk with her customers and learn why they're choosing to support local farms has been one of the upsides of the pandemic.
"I love people being able to say that was the best chicken they've ever had. I love people caring about animal welfare," Bell said. "People buy from small farms because it’s an emotional decision. Whether the emotion behind it is they don’t want animals treated badly, or they're buying local because of health issues or they want kids to eat healthy. As a farmer, I do this because it’s emotional, not because I make a ton of money."
Online orders were also climbing for Autonomy Farms, which proved to be a challenge to handle. Bell made the decision to shut down the website to new customers and serve existing ones who had supported her in the past. The only problem was making sure perishable items were shipped and delivered on time.
Now that it seems like the virus is far from over, Bell is constantly reevaluating and finding new ways to continue to serve the community. If restaurants remain closed or continue seeing slower business, perhaps linking up with speciality small grocery stores might be the next step, she said.
'WE CAN'T QUIT'
2020 began as a busy year for Broadfork Acres. The Emersons took a step back from participating in a community-supported agriculture program and opened up a farm stand on Saturdays where community members could shop and look at the products they were selling, similar to a farmers market. They also launched a nursery to help individuals at home get a start on their own gardens.
Little did they know that would be a big trend beginning in mid-March as more people began spending time at home.
"We were super, super grateful that we started new things in January. Now looking at that, people really did think about their health, medicine, drying herbs, having more tea and antiviral and antibacterial flowers," Meagan Emerson said. "If they don’t know what they’re doing and things keep dying, we’re giving you a boost and helping start things."
Broadfork Acres is a veganic farm that is free from animal inputs. The Emersons use woodchips from tree companies to make compost and their own kitchen scraps, which are typically fruits and vegetables.
During the first few months of the year, the Emersons were welcoming guests to their farm and supplying vegetables to Better Bowls and the Padre Hotel. But then changes took place.
Restaurants dried up for business, they explained, and the couple had to reevaluate what were their next steps. That included a period where they let the farm grow wild.
"That was hard. I think the farm was a reflection of that moment," said Meagan Emerson. "With farming, it’s symbiotic with your workflow. What you put in is what you get out."
Weeds were growing left and right, insects and other creatures began popping up and the two were only clocking in around six hours of work per week to water the weeds.
There were days when it was hard to get out of bed, Meagan Emerson explained, and times when quitting seemed like the best option.
But one day, while Meagan Emerson was in their shed, she thought back to all the cold days she, her husband and brother would eat, laugh and share stories together in that space. As she looked out onto the unmaintained field, she was reminded of mornings when the three of them would be out working together.
That was the moment she realized they had to start over again.
"We can’t let it go. We can’t quit. We need this again," she recalled saying to her husband. "We were applying to other jobs and it stung to do that."
Heath Emerson said in the last month and a half is when they started operating again. Rows of sweet corn and broccolini are beginning to stand tall once again.
With the fruits and vegetables that are currently available, customers can fill out a Google Form online and pick and choose which items they want to buy. Customers can then pick up those items during a selected time frame, or schedule a delivery.
Broadfork Acres has even partnered with Blue Magnolia Bread Company to offer speciality breads using their farm-grown ingredients. One such concoction is a tomato and herb loaf.
Even more partnerships are in the works to provide the community with more goods. That will be helpful in the future, Heath Emerson said, especially after seeing what happened during the beginning of COVID-19.
"We believe that small farms are going to change the world. With the initial scare of the virus and all the panic buying, you can see supply chains deteriorate or break," he said. "Having local small farms be the bulk of that supply chain, we’re going to be resilient."
