The supermarket tortilla section is now filled with a variety of flavors and sizes, but when La Bonita first fired up its assembly line there were very few tortilla factories, let alone options.
Most tortillas were homemade and factory made tortillas at that time, according to the Sept. 22, 1965 Bakersfield Californian, accounted for approximately less than half of Bakersfield’s annual tortilla consumption, which was still a whopping 17 million.
La Bonita’s ability to produce 2,600 dozen tortillas a day meant that both flour and corn tortillas were available in abundance for those who did not have the time, or chose not to, roll out homemade tortillas.
When the company opened in 1958, business was strictly wholesale but the company soon moved into the retail market.
Under the direction of Maria Talamantes, La Bonita quickly found success despite concerns that the conclusion of the Bracero program, whose workforce made up the largest consumers of tortillas, meant the end of a small but thriving business. Those fears were not realized, though, as rising wholesale orders in the grocery and restaurant industries offset the potential business loss.
In March 1967, the La Bonita Food Products plant opened at 1813 E. California Ave., where it successfully operated for many decades. La Bonita had several factors contributing to its success but none more than its secret recipe.
According to the Sept. 22, 1965 Bakersfield Californian, Talamantes revealed that Southland competitors sent industrial spies to “snoop around to find out how she makes tortillas at La Bonita.” She continued that they wanted “to find out why our tortillas rise and don’t break.” There were many who tried but failed to get their tortilla recipe.
The Christmas season of 1968 helped La Bonita set its first sales record for tamale masa (dough). The Jan. 2, 1969 Californian reported that on Christmas Eve alone 10,000 pounds were sold.
Further investigation by La Bonita’s operators found that masa producers in the Los Angeles area “didn’t do half as well as we.” When the reporter asked for an explanation, the humble response was, “Oh, we just worked faster . . . and everybody got his dough.”
Juan Ornelas and Ed Quezada, who had both spent many years working at La Bonita, purchased the company in the early 1970s and continued the tradition of producing the best tortillas and masa in Bakersfield.
Just like it did during its earlier years, La Bonita continued to focus on serving its local clientele and providing jobs to the community. A Feb. 10, 2006 article by Californian staff writer Matt Phillips stated that the factory was churning out “about 430,000 corn and flour tortillas a night.” La Bonita had come a long way from its days of 2,600 daily dozen.
Now under the leadership of Albert and Denise Ornelas since 2004, La Bonita Tortillas has continued the tradition of serving the community and providing a favorite daily staple with its tortillas and masa.
