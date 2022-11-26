Evocative African folklore tales. Twirling dancers covered in rich, colorful fabrics. Ancient artifacts remembering cherished histories.

Each element will be weaved into a Kwanzaa celebration this year at the Martin Luther King Jr. Park, where dozens gather every year to partake in the celebration lasting from Dec. 26 until Jan. 1.

