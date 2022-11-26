Evocative African folklore tales. Twirling dancers covered in rich, colorful fabrics. Ancient artifacts remembering cherished histories.
Each element will be weaved into a Kwanzaa celebration this year at the Martin Luther King Jr. Park, where dozens gather every year to partake in the celebration lasting from Dec. 26 until Jan. 1.
Bakari Sanyu, the event’s organizer, emphasized it does not replace traditional Christmas celebrations or revered religious ceremonies. It is simply a chance for African Americans to express their ethnicity at the same time as celebrations taking place worldwide, he added.
“Kwanzaa expresses a deep rootedness and African culture that crosses all countries, religions, ages, generations and political persuasions to promote the collective empowerment and expression of ethical values,” Sanyu said.
The holiday was created by Dr. Maulana Karenga in Los Angeles on the heels of the 1960s African Freedom Movement, Sanyu said, after African Americans sought to celebrate their heritage. Black people’s history was lost after being enslaved in America and they sought to reclaim their history, heritage and culture.
“We know who we are,” Sanyu said of reclaiming lost identities. “We know how we got here.”
While a Kwanzaa celebration is more open-ended, there are certain elements that are practiced. There are seven candles, each representing a different meaning. One black candle represents the people, three red candles serve as the meaning of history and struggle while three green candles represent the “endless possibility for the future,” Sanyu said.
The first principle, which is celebrated on the first day, is umoja, or unity; then kujichagulia, or self-determination; ujima, or collective work and responsibility; ujamaa, or extended family; nia, or purpose; kuumba, or creativity; imani, or faith.
Vendors will offer their wares at this year’s Kwanzaa event and food will be served.
Geri Spencer, 84, has often provided meals after the Kwanzaa celebration at the MLK center wraps up. She said she aims to make food connected to Black culture. She’s made food such as gumbo, Jambalaya and red beans with rice.
“Kwanzaa is a way to bring the African American community together with a positive outlook,” Spencer said. Unifying the people helps them to understand African culture, as is seen with many artifacts filling the MLK community center during the celebration.
Lynell Moore draws upon research about African folktales she conducted while enrolled in a literature class at Cal State Bakersfield to enthrall those at the Kwanzaa celebration. She frequently spins yarn regarding Anansi, or a West African spider whose journeys convey a lesson for listeners, she said.
Her stories have a moral ending, she said. Everyone needs to work for their desired outcome and nothing comes for free. When making a choice, be prepared to live with the consequences of your actions, Moore said of the morals she conveys to the dozens who attend.
Sanyu said Kwanzaa is no different than other cultural festivals such as the Greek Food Festival, Chinese New Year and Cinco de Mayo that are all celebrated in Bakersfield.
“If you want to see something different, and you like festivals … (you) should also attend Kwanzaa,” Sanyu said.
You can reach Ishani Desai at 661-395-7417. You can also follow her at @_ishanidesai on Twitter.
