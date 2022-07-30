With the alarm clock's buzz, excitement and anticipation of meeting new teachers, catching up with old friends, developing new friendships and making new memories, Aug. 17 marks the beginning of a new school year and a fresh start filled with hope and possibilities.

The 2022-23 school year signifies a new chapter for the Kern High School District when we open the doors to Del Oro High School and welcome the inaugural freshman and sophomore classes. Del Oro is KHSD's 19th comprehensive high school built in part thanks to Kern County voters who passed the general obligation bond, Measure K, in 2016.

Erin Briscoe-Clarke is the Kern High School District public information and communications manager.