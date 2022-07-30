With the alarm clock's buzz, excitement and anticipation of meeting new teachers, catching up with old friends, developing new friendships and making new memories, Aug. 17 marks the beginning of a new school year and a fresh start filled with hope and possibilities.
The 2022-23 school year signifies a new chapter for the Kern High School District when we open the doors to Del Oro High School and welcome the inaugural freshman and sophomore classes. Del Oro is KHSD's 19th comprehensive high school built in part thanks to Kern County voters who passed the general obligation bond, Measure K, in 2016.
The home of the Del Oro Suns sits on 58 acres at East Panama Lane and Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard. The campus includes new state-of-the-art teaching and learning spaces, a three-court gymnasium, 2,500-seat stadium, and a performing arts center. KHSD's vision is that the campus could accommodate students and their families and provide a safe place for the community to gather for after-school activities. Del Oro High School is the first comprehensive high school to open in the district since Independence and Mira Monte high schools opened in 2008.
Also opening in the fall is the Journey Career Center on the Frontier High School campus. The mission of JCC is to provide vocational education for students in special education. Students who participate in the program will receive hands-on opportunities to develop a foundation of entry-level job skills.
Career Technical Education: KHSD is proud to lead the way in Career Technical Education and offer programs that have received local and national recognition. CTE allows students to learn technical and career readiness skills through courses and hands-on training aligned to postsecondary education and industry standards that will help them prepare for their next steps in life, whether pursuing college or entering the workforce.
CTE program opportunities are available at all school sites and our two premier career training centers, the Regional Occupational Center and the Career Technical Education Center. ROC and CTEC offer more than 40 career-based programs for our junior and senior students. These programs allow students to explore careers in business, health, technology, trades, cosmetology, culinary arts, veterinary technology, education and more while earning high school credits and, with some of the programs, college credits.
Some programs also offer industry-recognized certification opportunities and work-based learning through partnerships with local employers. Students who are interested in taking a CTE program are encouraged to discuss options with their school site counselor.
Dual Enrollment Opportunities: Students no longer must wait to graduate from high school to begin their college education. KHSD's Dual Enrollment and Early College Pathway programs allow students beginning in the 9th grade to get a head start.
KHSD partners with the Kern Community College District and California State University, Bakersfield, to provide college course opportunities. Through the Dual Enrollment Program, KHSD students can earn college credits during the regular school day by taking courses aligned to a college course and receive high school and college credits simultaneously. Students have access to rigorous, high-level courses and instruction, preparing them for a seamless transition when entering college.
Statistics show that students who participate in dual enrollment courses are more likely to attend and complete college or certificate programs, having accrued college credits while in high school. They can complete their bachelor's degree one year sooner and/ or complete their associate degree two years earlier than non-dual enrollment participants. The Dual Enrollment Program also provides significant cost savings for students and their families.
Early College Pathway Program: KHSD students could earn an associate degree through Bakersfield College by the time they graduate high school. Students who do not participate in all four years will earn credits toward a degree but not an entire degree. Most courses are UC and CSU transferable and will count toward various bachelor's degrees.
The Early College Program is free. All courses take place in the evening after the high school day at either KHSD's Career Technical Education Center or Bakersfield College's Southwest Campus. Families can find more information about Early College and other Kern High School District programs at KernHigh.org.
The KHSD family looks forward to seeing your students in the fall to kick off another successful school year!
Erin Briscoe-Clarke is the Kern High School District public information and communications manager.
