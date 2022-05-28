Fathers and sons. They can be deeply loving relationships, or stressful ones. But all leave lasting imprints on the generations that follow. In advance of Father’s Day, Bakersfield Life asked several local sons for memories of their fathers and how they impacted their lives.
MARK MARTINEZ
Angel Martinez was born in Coahuila, Mexico, in 1940.
“He, along with his five siblings — eventually 11 — arrived in Corcoran, Calif., in 1949, after my grandfather realized he couldn’t make a life for his kids in Mexico or Texas, where my grandfather was born,” said Angel Martinez’s son, Mark Martinez.
After arriving in Corcoran, Angel’s family lived in a tent community and worked in the fields. Although he eventually graduated from Corcoran High School, Angel found himself with two kids — Mark being one of them — and working the fields in 1961.
“I recall him telling me it was a bitterly cold winter day in Corcoran, filled with Tule fog, when he looked down endless rows and decided he had to find work elsewhere — anywhere,” said Mark.
“Out of experiences like these came observations and life lessons that have stuck with me,” said Mark, explaining his father’s lessons of adaption and hard work.
“My dad talked about growing up in Mexico, but then being punished physically (and harshly) for speaking Spanish in school in Corcoran. Though it was clear these moments were painful, his advice was consistent: ‘Life’s not fair, but nobody likes a whiner … do what you can to make your life better. Good people recognize hard work.’”
“I also remember him telling us he didn’t care what we did in life, as long as it was an ‘honest day’s work.’ He believed firmly in the promise of the United States, and always told us hard work would be — and should be — rewarded. He also understood this doesn’t just happen.”
Angel Martinez became an admirer of the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr., Cesar Chavez and Dolores Huerta.
“He always felt fighting for the poor and the marginalized was a worthy life and — what would become one of his life sayings — part of doing God’s work,” said Mark, noting that his father eventually pursued careers in law enforcement and firefighting in the Silicon Valley in the late 1960s. It was in those years that the family was able to live together on a regular basis.
“It was at this point, I recall learning one of my dad’s broader lessons. He always reminded us of the family and friends who took us (now five) kids into their homes during the hard times, with no compensation.
“He always said family is who takes care of us, whether they’re relatives or not. It’s clear how his wisdom now filters through my life. I may not have always appreciated his tougher lessons, but I see, now, how my life was guided and is fuller for having lived by them.”
Mark Martinez is a political science professor at California State University, Bakersfield.
Zane Lavell Smith Jr.
Zane Lavell Smith was born in 1939 to a sharecropping family in Bastrop, Texas.
“Like most families back then, they had more kids than they could count, which helped with the sharecropping,” said his son, Zane Lavell Smith Jr.
Smith’s first pet was a racoon that he raised from infancy, which ignited his love for animals that continues to this day. At 15, his growth spurt from 5’2 to 6’3 helped distinguish him as an all-around athlete. He played basketball, baseball, as well as water skied and swam, while attending high school in Kansas. Outside of school, Smith worked with his brothers in various industries, including farming and oil rigging.
One day, Smith went with a buddy to the high school to pick up his friend’s younger sister. He pointed out a beautiful petite girl walking along the sidewalk and announced, “You are looking at the future Mrs. Zane Smith!” His friend, Thomas Auginaga, laughed and said she was his sister, Alicia, “and she doesn’t go out with anyone!”
After much wooing, Alicia agreed to let Smith take her to dinner and a movie. Three years later, after her 18th birthday, they were married and Smith enlisted in the Navy to get an education in the health/medical industry and provide a home for his young bride. He became a pharmacy specialist, served in Vietnam, and during his 30 years of service, was promoted as far as an enlisted man could be ranked without a college education.
Smith also continued to pursue his love of sports and played on both military and community basketball and fast pitch softball teams. They spent most of their marriage stationed in San Diego, moving every two years and raising their daughter, Dawn, and son, Zane.
In 1980, they traded the ocean for the high desert and settled in Barstow. After Smith retired, he became a civil servant at almost the same position he had while serving his country and as most older athletes do, focused on his passion for golfing!
“Zane and Alicia moved into a home shared with Dawn Hines, their oldest child and a widow,” their son recalled. “While in her care, they continued the romantic gestures that were part of the Smith culture … moving their chairs close together in front of the television so they could hold hands, frequent smooches, and sincere expressions of love, such as telling each other, ‘I’m just sitting here loving you!’”
Alicia Maria Auginaga-Smith died suddenly in September 2021. Zane continues to be comforted by living with his daughter, Dawn, caring for Alicia’s dog “Honey” and being entertained by the antics of his grandchildren and his great-grandchildren.
“My father was quite the character, always popular and always making people laugh,” said his son. “His biggest gift to me was teaching me to find the joy in life. No matter where we were or what was happening, he found ways for us to see the beauty in the small things and the people surrounding us.
“He had friends from every walk of life and celebrated them for who they were and the time they spent together. Thanks to my dad, I consider myself a people collector in that once you are in my heart, it’s forever.”
Zane Smith Jr. is the executive director of the Boys & Girls Club of Kern County.
AL SANDRINI
Born in 1912, Amerigo "Mergie" Sandrini was one of six children. His father, George, immigrated to America around 1910, with three of his older children. His mother and one sibling remained in the Lake Como area of Italy, while enough money was raised to bring them to America.
“My father was the first of the two children to be born in America, followed by my Aunt Alice,” said his son, Al Sandrini. “My grandfather bought 160 acres from Miller and Lux, at the corner of Panama Lane and Stine Road. Dad and his family were dairymen/farmers.
“My dad did not finish high school — dropping out his sophomore year, because of work responsibilities at the dairy. Both grandparents died early in life. His older brother, Uncle Severin, and dad took up the challenge of dairy/farm.”
The family lived on the Panama Lane farm until 1952, when they moved into Bakersfield, so younger brother Richard, who suffered from asthma, could be closer to medical care.
“Dad was generally a quiet man, who loved to have a good time with friends and family. Family was always important to him, even when disagreements occurred,” recalled his son. “While I didn’t appreciate it at the time, from the time I was 14 until I graduated from college, I had a full-time job and learned so much from him.
“When I wasn’t sitting on a tractor for 10 to 12 hours a day, I was working with him shoveling, irrigating, hoeing, mowing and raking hay, etc. Many lifelong lessons were learned from those hours we worked together. But one stood out — If you’re going to do something, do it right! Dad instilled my work ethic into my character.”
Al Sandrini retired as the superintendent of the Norris School District. His father died in 2002.
JOHN MEANS
Loyd E. “Whitey” Means was born in 1902 in Burlington, Kan. At the age of 5, his mom died and his dad moved him, his brother, and his sister to Long Beach, where he worked as a blacksmith.
“A couple of years later, he started a grocery store, where my dad and uncle would deliver groceries in a wagon,” said his son, John Means.
When Loyd Means was 10, his brother 11, and sister 12, their father started homesteading land in Arizona. He would go off and leave the children on the property with sacks of food to last them two weeks at a time.
“They would supplement their meals by hunting rabbits, squirrels, etc.,” recalled son John. “My dad said that living in a tent out in the middle of nowhere for those two years was the toughest thing he ever experienced.”
At 16, Means started working in the shipyards as a welder’s helper. His nickname Whitey evolved from his blond hair that turned white as he aged. He went to work for Standard Oil, now Chevron, when he was 18. Over the 47 years he spent in the oilfields, Whitey worked as a roustabout, driller and then as a tool pusher — the oilwell lead during drilling.
“My dad worked very hard to provide for us. He worked all his life. He never made a lot of money, but we always had what we needed as a family, and he earned a good retirement living,” recalled son John, who grew up in Taft, while his father worked in the oilfields. “My dad was always kind to everyone and treated them with respect.”
“Dad taught me the value of working hard and being responsible. Dad had a deep love for our family. He always told me how proud he was of me and told me that he loved me. He showed me how important it is to be kind to everyone and treat them with respect.”
John Means is vice chancellor of the Kern Community College District. His father died in 1998.
DICK TAYLOR
Born Pixley, in 1921, Harris Taylor attended schools in San Fernando Valley, and spent much of his time with his grandparents in Walnut Creek and Elk Lake, Ore. He attended the University of Oregon at Eugene, played water polo and joined the Army Air Corps (later Air Force) in World War II. Commissioned an officer, he trained as a B-25 bomber pilot and served in combat in the South Pacific Theater, participating in military island-hopping campaigns ahead of U.S. Marines.
In January 1944, his aircraft was attacked by surface fire and fighter aircraft near the Island of Wotje, as he returned to base on Tarawa. He ditched his aircraft at sea after being gravely wounded. He and his crew were picked up by U.S. Navy ships in the area. His bombardier/navigator was killed in the attack.
During his deployment to the South Pacific, he was awarded a Purple Heart medal on two occasions and spent 24 months in hospitals at Pearl Harbor and Oakland, Calif. He retired from the Air Force, when he was no longer able to fly due to the extent of his wartime injuries.
“He married our mom, Suzy, in 1953, moved to Bakersfield and established a tire store on Baker Street with his uncle. Later it relocated to Beale Avenue, at Niles Street, and changed its name to Taylor Tire & Brake,” recalled his son, Dick Taylor. “I joined dad as a partner in the early 1980s. He enjoyed his kids and grandkids, his family and friends, playing cards and laughing.
“He had a knack for remembering names and details about people he met. He was an honest businessman and helped many customers in Kern County establish credit by structuring a budget schedule for them to pay for car repairs, tires and goods over time.
“Many people, including minorities and veterans, stated after he passed that he was the first businessman to ever grant them credit,” said his son. “He was very encouraging to others and was a great leader, as a pilot and as a business owner. As our dad, he was our biggest cheerleader.”
Dick said his father taught him “the value of life and to not take anything for granted. He taught me how to treat women — with admiration, honor and respect. I think most of all he taught me to be a man of my word, as well as how to spot genuine people in life and only affiliate myself with people of the highest honor and virtue.”
Dick Taylor retired as Kern County’s veterans service officer after a long career in local business. His father died in 1995.
JOHN GUNDZIK
John Daniel Gundzik was born in 1934 in Cleveland, Ohio, to immigrant parents from Czechoslovakia. His father worked on the railroad. Gundzik went to Ohio State for a bachelor of science degree in biology and then to medical school at the University of Cincinnati.
He met his wife, Patricia Waldman, in St. Thomas, Ky., across the river from Cincinnati, and they married in his senior year of medical school in 1957. He did his residency in ophthalmology at the Cleveland Clinic. He was drafted into the Army in 1962 and spent two years as a captain in Orleans, France.
After the military service, he moved his family, which then included three children — sons John and Greg, and daughter Jeanne — to Santa Fe, N.M., in 1964 to establish his private practice in ophthalmology. He retired from his practice in 1992 to manage the real estate investments he acquired while in Santa Fe.
“His wife, my mother, passed away, in 2012 and he remarried to his current wife, Vivian Reinikinen, some years later,” said his son John Gundzik, who followed his father into medicine and also attended medical school at the University of Cincinnati.
“He has always enjoyed collecting guns, hunting, flying his airplane, and now golf. He has traveled to Africa to hunt and has gone helicopter skiing multiple times to British Colombia. He currently lives in Santa Fe in the same home I grew up in and continues to manage his properties, hunt, travel and play golf.”
John said his father taught him the meaning and value of loyalty and commitment.
“My mother was not well all my adult life and was in a nursing home,” he said, adding that he admired his father’s dedication, as he stayed by his mother throughout her illness.
He also supported me “in whatever I did and paid my way through college and medical school. He taught me to snow ski, which my wife and I continue to enjoy to this day. He was my role model as a doctor.”
John Gundzik is a neuroradiologist and medical director at Kern Radiology in Bakersfield.
KERRY RYAN
Richard Ryan was born in Missouri Valley, Iowa, about 30 miles from Omaha, Neb., in 1926. He rode bicycles on the steep brick streets of the railroad town that was too hilly to farm. He enjoyed football and wrestling during high school. He worked at Iowa Power as an apprentice lineman.
Ryan unsuccessfully tried to enlist in World War II at the age of 16 years old, but managed to get into the Marines before turning 18. With his experience as a lineman, he was stringing communications wire between platoons at the end of World War II and during the Korean Conflict.
“He actually ran solo with a heavy backpack that spooled out wire as he scrambled to find the next platoons,” said his son, Kerry Ryan. “The story was that they would wait until near dark and he would start running, while his platoon would shoot at any muzzle flashes. His finishing rank was sergeant.”
“Like a lot of veterans, he didn’t talk much about the war. It wasn’t until later in life that he willfully joined conversations and shared a little,” said his son.
After military service, he returned to his hometown and resumed working for Iowa Power. He met Rosemary while she played organ and piano at the only nightclub/restaurant/bowling alley in town. They married and left in 1956 for a higher paying lineman job in Rupert, Idaho. That job led to Glendale, Calif., in 1958 and Bakersfield in 1960. He retired from PG&E after 30 years.
As the couple raised six children, Rosemary taught piano lessons and played for local churches to balance out the financial demands. After more the 60 years, Rosemary continues to play for St. Joseph’s Catholic Church.
“I was fortunate to be able to spend a lot of time with my dad in different segments of my life,” said Kerry. “My favorite memories as a youth were all about how to fix things yourself. He taught us to be resourceful and mechanical. He found ways to interject himself in each kid's life. There was pride expected in whatever you fixed or whatever sport/activity you took on. There was good and bad, not a lot of gray!”
Kerry said throughout his life he has taken great pleasure in PG&E employees coming up to him with their memories of his father as a great man, foreman and friend. “They loved the way he respected them and took time to teach them what he knew. He enjoyed making each crew the best crew in the yard.”
Kerry Ryan owns Action Sports in Bakersfield. His father died in 2012.
ROBERT TAFOYA
Fred Tafoya was born in 1927 in Simi, Calif. He married Carolina Ordonez in Oxnard in 1947 and together the couple raised 11 children.
“Our father was a truck driver, farmer, labor contractor, business partner with his brother and father in agriculture ventures, a produce broker and, after suffering a stroke the day I graduated from law school, a real estate agent,” said his son, Robert Tafoya.
“As children, we worked the fields picking tomatoes, irrigating crops, driving tractors, hauling produce to market, packing foodstuffs for shipping, running work crews and basic office chores,” he recalled. “When our father would get us up at 5 a.m. to start our work days he would remind us, ‘It is the early bird that catches the worm.’”
“A healthy society celebrates the ideal of the man who puts his family first. Children benefit from a father’s presence in a home, because he provides physical protection and material resources,” said Robert. “A father becomes a gatekeeper, introducing children to the world at large, through identity and character development and provides essential day-to-day nurturing. Our father, Fred Tafoya, possessed these dutiful qualities in abundance.
“Through his example, he instilled in all of his children a work ethic that has served us well. My 10 siblings and I owe our successes to our father, who provided us a foundation from which to meet life’s challenges. Our father’s love and the lessons he imparted resonates with us many years from his passing. With profound gratitude I wish a Happy Father’s Day to all you fathers who put family first.”
Robert Tafoya is a retired Kern County Superior Court judge. His father died in 1995.
MARTIN VARGA
Lou Varga was born in a small town outside of Budapest, Hungry, in 1939. He worked with his father on a small farm to support his family until he left as a young teenager for the capital of Budapest so that he could attend trade school to become a pipe fitter. He went to school two days a week and work his trade four to pay his way.
Varga’s life changed in 1956, when he became a freedom fighter in the Hungarian Revolution at the age of 16. He fought against communist Russian occupation and experienced life behind the Iron Curtain. On Nov. 4, 1956, he was captured and imprisoned without rations.
By some miracle, his older brother learned of his imprisonment and slipped him a large piece of bacon and bread, which he shared. He later recalled that it “was the best meal I've ever had."
After escaping communist imprisonment, he and his other brother, Joe, and future sister-in-law, Julia, fled to the United States.
Arriving in the U.S. with the equivalent of an eighth-grade education and speaking no English, he met his wife, Rosmarie, while they were working at a Los Angeles bakery. He became a father to three children, two of whom are twin boys.
He joined the U.S. armed forces, serving from 1961 to 1963 in the Army. Working his way up from an apprenticeship and spending long hours on the job, he became the owner of a successful Southern California commercial plumbing and heating business.
But after realizing he needed to spend more time with his family, he closed the growing business in 1976 and moved the family to a small farm he had developed on weekends in the Walker Basin. The farm had a thriving vegetable garden and an expansive fruit tree orchard. He purchased sheep, goats, chickens and rabbits to complete his vision of the small farm he grew up on in Hungary. He also spent many hours fishing on Lake Isabella and enjoyed following his sons in their high school sports.
After a few years, he opened a smaller plumbing and heating business and became a licensed electrical contractor. He took on jobs that he and his two sons could handle, until they graduated from college. He continued the business into his late 70s.
“For a man who came to the United States with nothing but his clothes and a name, my father epitomized the American Dream,” said his son, Martin Varga.
“Despite all obstacles to be endured, my father found success through hard work, discipline, courage and faith. He learned the English language, the culture and the American way. He held dearly to family and livelihood,” said his son. “He brought joy to those around him through his hearty laughter and love of fishing and cooking. He took great pride in his children and grandchildren's sports and academic work, believing in the power of education in a free world.
“He remained steadfast in his faith and walked with God throughout his life. He brought up his family in the same manner,” Martin said. “My father was a man of resilience and even during adversity and illness he projected warmth, concern for others and always love for his family.”
Martin Varga said his father was “very proud to be a veteran and prior to his passing had received approval to be buried at the Bakersfield National Cemetery. A fitting place for my father who not only served in the military, but reached out to lift up his community through a life of service.”
Bakersfield photographer Martin Varga retired as the Kern County Water Agency’s engineering and groundwater services manager. His father died in 2020.
