"Hiking buddies are the best buddies," according to Kimberly Rathbun. This photo was taken on Packsaddle Cave Trail.

 Courtesy of Kimberly Rathbun

There are almost too many things to do in the southern Sierra Nevada. What many people consider a day trip should really be a one-week adventure.

But if one day is what you've got, there are plenty of ways to make the best of it.