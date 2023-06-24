There are almost too many things to do in the southern Sierra Nevada. What many people consider a day trip should really be a one-week adventure.
But if one day is what you've got, there are plenty of ways to make the best of it.
Don't expect a list here. The following is more my idea of an idealized trip. If it were up to me, here's how I'd spend one day with my friends and family in and around Lake Isabella.
This being my dream, someone else will drive so I can take in the majesty of the Kern River Canyon. Is there a more beautiful stretch of road in all of Kern County?
There are plenty of places to pull over and observe the canyon and the river — making sure, of course, to avoid getting in the water. You saw the sign at the mouth of the canyon: Way too many unsuspecting people have drowned in the Kern. Respect it at a safe distance.
Anything you'll need for your day, including food and drinks, are in Lake Isabella, just off Highway 178. If you haven't had breakfast, I like heading toward Wofford Heights and Kernville, to any number of breakfast places that are in no rush to scoot you off the table. It's a slow day ahead.
I would be remiss not to bring up the award-winning local asset that is Kern River Brewing Co. It sells growlers that can be taken to go and just might come in handy on the trail.
Speaking of which, it would be missing a giant opportunity to neglect to hike on a trail. You can shop, you can raft, you can eat, you can fish, you can drive around. To me, though, hiking is what's best about spending time in the southern Sierra.
There are lots of trails you can find online. My favorite is the one with the coolest destination of all: the two-mile, mostly uphill hike to Packsaddle Cave.
OK, no, this hike isn't for everyone. If you're not up for maybe a couple of hours of moderate strife, then check out the antique shops and restaurants. The pizza's all pretty good. Soak in the water of Lake Isabella. But if you're up for a little perspiration, and assuming you've brought several bottles of water and you've printed out the map so you know where to cross the creek, then follow me.
It's not entirely uphill, but it feels that way. You'll eventually get to the cave, and when you do, a mouth will open from the side of a rocky mountain. Step in. Make sure you've got a flashlight because the cave's interior is a wonder unto itself.
Stalactites and stalagmites never get old. The cave is shallow enough you don't need to worry about not being able to find your way out. (That said, if you find the lower chamber, I still wouldn't risk squeezing through the narrow crevice that at once beckons and sends shivers down my back.)
You could, of course, spend the night — and what an experience that is! You can watch the stars come out from the mouth of the cave. Retreat just inside to warm beside a campfire. Is it possible a rat will run across your face while you're trying to sleep inside the cave? Well, it happened to me.
If that doesn't worry you, maybe bring some music. Candles, too. Packsaddle Cave is a great place to cook a fine meal, like potatoes, sausage and vegetables wrapped in foil and cooked next to the campfire. Sing and dance if you're up for it. A broad view to the universe awaits just outside.
Or don't spend the night. Just spend an hour or two at the cave, then head back down and go get pizza. Or again with the beer at KRBC, if you're not driving. Or stop at any of the sandwich places along the road back from Kernville through Wofford Heights to Lake Isabella. The people you'll meet, I predict, will be relaxed and in no rush for you to do anything at all — just as you have no reason to hurry, either. We call it mountain time.
When driving back home through the canyon, do consider pulling over more than once. The river is at once unchanging and never the same twice.
So, sit down. Take your time. It's all a blink of the eye relative to the creation of the Kern River Canyon. What's the rush?
