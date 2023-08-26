Women may be a deciding voting bloc in the 2024 election. But it’s uncertain how they will wield their political clout and if they will be unified in their decisions.
Over the past two decades, women have increasingly volunteered and voted in political elections, and competed for elected posts. Although the “gender gap” among those filling local, state and federal seats remains wide, it has been closing.
Rutgers University’s Center for American Women and Politics has studied election trends over the past two decades. More women have registered to vote and voted in presidential elections. In the 2020 presidential election, 68.4% of eligible women voted, compared to 65% of the male population. Voter registration that year followed a similar rate.
Voter turnout for the 2022 U.S. congressional elections was the second highest for a nonpresidential election year since 2000, according to the Brookings Institution.
While midterm elections are usually losers for the party occupying the White House, the “red wave” Republicans predicted would take control of the House and Senate in 2022 became a trickle. Democrats continue to control the Senate and the Republicans flipped the House by a narrow margin.
Although inflation was clearly at the top of voters’ minds in 2022, the U.S Supreme Court decision overturning Roe v. Wade played a significant role in motivating voters and key voting blocs, including women under age 50, and first-time and younger voters, who cast ballots for Democratic candidates in key states, according to an analysis by the Kaiser Family Foundation, an independent research organization.
Whether the 2024 election will be decided by the turnout of women will depend on the candidates on the ballot, especially the candidates for president, the continuing impact of the Roe v. Wade decision and other issues.
Bakersfield Life magazine turned to five Kern political women — Assemblywoman Jasmeet Bains, D-District 35; state Sens. Shannon Grove, R-District 12, and Melissa Hurtado, D-District 16; political consultant Cathy Abernathy; and Lois Watson, president of the League of Women Voters — to discuss the role women will play in deciding the outcomes of 2024 local, state and federal elections. Excerpts from their responses follow:
LOIS WATSON, president, League of Women Voters
Lois Watson conferred with her friend and League of Women Voters member Pam Baugher to respond.
Throughout the last four to eight years, women have been getting involved in special projects involving the homeless, school activities, health care, etc. They need to get involved in city and county councils, water boards, or any boards that are available.
How much they get involved in 2024 depends more on the issues that also are important to the younger generation. These include reproductive rights, student loans and LBGTQ issues. After recent U.S. Supreme Court decisions, equity issues affecting affirmative action in education and women, such as equal pay, will be factors.
SHANNON GROVE, Senator, 12th Senate District, Republican
Especially this past year, women I meet and talk with share the same concerns. Topping the list is the safety and security of their children and family. They desire safe surroundings in their communities, workplaces and neighborhoods.
Women face obstacles that weren't here just a few years ago. Skyrocketing costs of everything from groceries to utilities stretch family paychecks beyond any safety net. Adding to this is the explosion of often dangerous people living in streets and alleys, steeped in alcohol and drug abuse, and accosting or hassling their neighbors and themselves.
But women recognize that leftists who run the California Legislature want less people arrested and millions more tax dollars poured into new programs with no visible results. That's why I believe women voters in 2024 will turn out and vote for legitimate anti-crime candidates and legislators, who recognize we must provide the mentally and physically ill proper care and get dangerous criminals off the streets in order to restore safe communities once again.
MELISSA HURTADO, Senator, 16th Senate District, Democrat
Over the past few years, there has been a noticeable increase in the participation of women in politics at every level, leading to more women running for office, volunteering in political campaigns and actively voting. As the youngest woman ever elected to the California State Senate, I know how important it is to not only have strong leadership that represents the broad interests of our region in Sacramento, but also to have representation in the political process. We can expect to see more women candidates, volunteers and voters in 2024.
In 2024, the challenges the Central Valley and its families face will certainly require more representation from women at every level — as candidates, volunteers and as voters. The more women get involved in the political process, the stronger our region will be represented. I believe we will see more women engaged in the political process, especially given the need to protect health care and ensure access to quality health care, as well as the need to deliver safe and clean water for our families and farms.
With more women in leadership roles and the amplification of women's issues in public discourse, women will continue to flex their political muscle and do so even more in 2024. Given what’s at stake in this upcoming election, women will be critical to advancing the issues that are impacting Central Valley families, as well as the issues that disproportionately impact women, such as health care, education, childcare and family support and more.
JASMEET BAINS, Assemblymember, 35th District, Democrat
In my journey as a doctor treating our families to representing Kern County’s families in the Assembly, I've been inspired by the tenacity and strength of women in our communities. As we approach the 2024 elections, the role of women in the political landscape is undoubtedly poised to be more influential than ever before.
The momentum we've seen in recent years suggests that we will likely witness an increase in the number of women candidates, volunteers and voters. Women’s voices, experiences and perspectives are invaluable in shaping our future.
From my vantage point as a family doctor who served on the frontlines of the COVID pandemic, I believe issues surrounding health care will continue being critically important for women voters in 2024. The challenges of the past few years have underscored the importance of a robust, accessible and affordable healthcare system. Given that women often serve as the primary caregivers in many households, women can be incredibly influential in the broader well-being of our communities. I anticipate women will be at the forefront to improve our healthcare system and ensure everyone has access to the health care they deserve.
Local and national issues that will resonate most with women voters encompass a broad spectrum — from health care to education to economic stability. As we move closer to the 2024 elections, it is clear women will play a pivotal role in shaping the political discourse and the future direction of our communities and country.
CATHY ABERNATHY, Republican campaign consultant
The political climate for women candidates and voters in 2024 races will likely revolve around the sentiment: “Our country, my family and all of us had it a lot better a few years ago. How do we get it back?”
Since more than 70 million women have a job outside the home, ballot decisions for president down to city council will be based on whether an articulate candidate knows how to get inflation down so that gas, food, health care, etc., are in an “acceptable” range. Women candidates should focus on these so-called “kitchen table” issues, as they — more than the opposite sex — address these costs daily.
If Democrats keep beating the drum for their “groundhog’s day” (that’s January 6) and abortion as “health care,” they will have a tough time making those two issues primary in a female voter’s mind.
Throw in the horrific daily videos of uncontrolled crime against innocent bystanders, and female voters should hand a double whammy vote against liberal Democrats in Sacramento, who support perpetrators over victims.
And will women cast their vote to continue the Biden White House that is quick to defend most criminal activity as purely a reaction to racism? Women voters aren’t caught up in the plight of someone ripping off makeup counters and fast-food registers, or those pouring across our border loaded with life-threatening drugs that Washington Democrats won’t stop.
It looks like a banner year for female voters to call on Republicans to come to the Rescue. That means election success for female candidates running against candidates from the left.
Dianne Hardisty retired as The Bakersfield Californian’s editorial page editor.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.