Located 24 miles northwest of Bakersfield, Wasco is a city with deep roots in Kern County’s two major industries — agriculture and oil production. The large Semitropic Oil Field, along Highway 46, is on the outskirts of the city. According to 2020 U.S. census estimates, the city’s estimated population is 31,095. Around 4,000 of those people are inmates residing at Wasco State Prison.
The city, which was first known as Deweyville, was established as a Santa Fe Railroad loading station in 1897. A decade later, a housing colony was established on nine sections of former Kern County Land Co. acreage, and the city was renamed Wasco.
A pleasant valley city, with parks for playing and picnicking, and numerous churches for reflecting, Wasco has several attractions that make it a worthwhile tourist stop.
Roses: Primarily an agricultural community, the city’s motto is “Grow With Us.” Commonly seen growing in Wasco’s fields are such crops as cotton, onions, potatoes and almonds. Innovative agricultural projects are based here, including Sun World’s sprawling high-tech research campus.
But Wasco is especially famous for its roses. Every year, Wasco’s fields bloom with the beautiful, fragrant crop. Wasco considers itself the Rose Capital, claiming 55 percent of all roses sold in the United States are grown in Wasco. A rose is included in the city’s logo and a festival celebrating the flower traditionally is held in the fall.
School auditorium: The auditorium on the Wasco Union High School campus, 1900 7th St., is listed on the National Registry of Historic Places. Designed by Fresno architect Ernest J. Kump Sr. and constructed in 1929, it is the oldest remaining building at a school that dates to 1914. Most earlier buildings were replaced in the mid-1900s. The auditorium that has remained continually in use is recognized for its design and survival. It is an iconic example of the Renaissance Revival style of architecture.
Amtrak station: Wasco’s history closely aligns with the history of railroading. California’s desire to connect its two largest cities — San Francisco and Los Angeles — fueled competition between railroad companies in the 1800s and prompted tracks to be laid through the Central Valley. When construction of the San Francisco and San Joaquin Valley Railroad reached the future townsite of Wasco, a small two-story station was built. With Atchison, Topeka and Santa Fe’s purchase of the company in 1899, the station continued to be used for freight and passenger service.
The station was closed in 1971, when Amtrak was formed and San Joaquin Valley passenger service briefly was discontinued. Initially, Wasco was bypassed by Amtrak, but the city was added in 1975 as an as-needed “flag stop.” The original station was demolished in 1978 and replaced with a couple of benches and a parking lot. Eventually Wasco returned as a regular stop and a new station was built in 2006.
For railroad buffs, the history and existence of the Wasco station is an attraction. But the Wasco stop accommodates anyone who wants to experience a taste of rail travel. For under $10 for a one-way ticket, a person can travel 30 minutes north from Bakersfield to Wasco, enjoy a meal at one of several downtown restaurants, shop, and then return on a southbound train later in the day. The fare is under $10 each way. Check Amtrak for rates and schedules.
Wasco Airport: The Wasco-Kern County Airport is located 2 miles from Wasco. It is a small, public airport, with a 3,380-foot runway. The Wasco Airport originally was built for training pilots during World War II. In 1951, ownership transferred to the Kern County Airports Department and today is operated as public airport. It does not have a control tower. It can accommodate charter flights and fly-in activities by private pilots. Pilots are advised to call ahead to arrange fuel.
Movies: Wasco has been the filming site of many iconic movies, including a flyover scene in the 1993 comedy “Son in Law.” But it is most famous for the crop-duster chase scene in the 1959 Alfred Hitchcock thriller “North by Northwest,” starring Cary Grant. The scene was filmed at the intersection of Corcoran Road and Garces Highway. The plane was flown by the late Bob Coe, a Wasco crop-duster, who died in 2015 at the age of 85.
