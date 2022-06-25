The mountain community of Tehachapi is about a 45-minute drive from Bakersfield via Highway 58. It’s described by the Greater Tehachapi Chamber of Commerce as an oasis located between the San Joaquin Valley and the Mojave Desert. The city and surrounding area offer a range of activities for residents and visitors. Downtown Tehachapi is the heart of the area with unique shops, restaurants, murals, museums and a historical walking tour. A farmers market is held downtown on Thursday evenings throughout the summer.
Kern County’s Tehachapi Mountain Park offers hiking as well as picnic and camping areas. Brite Valley Aquatic Recreation Area offers camping, fishing, hiking and wildlife viewing. And nearby you will find Tomo-Kahni State Historic Park, the Tehachapi Loop Overlook and César E. Chávez National Monument.
Many people travel to Tehachapi each fall for the apple harvest and in recent years vineyards have been planted. Award-winning “Tehachapi Mountains” wines attract hundreds of visitors to local wineries and tasting rooms.
There’s plenty to do in Tehachapi. Here are some ideas:
The Tehachapi Visitor Center at Freedom Plaza, 200 W. Tehachapi Blvd., is a great place to get information about the area. Staffed by friendly and knowledgeable volunteers, the center is typically open Thursday through Sunday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Four museums are located in or near downtown Tehachapi: The Tehachapi Depot Railroad Museum, Tehachapi Museum (history), Errea House Museum and Golden Age Flight Museum (at Tehachapi Municipal Airport).
Tehachapi Mountain Park is a 490-acre county park located about 8 miles southwest of the city with elevations ranging from 5,500 to 7,500 feet. Hiking, mountain biking and equestrian trails through the tall pines are available, in addition to camping.
Tehachapi has two airports — Tehachapi Municipal Airport near downtown and Mountain Valley Airport, located south of the city. There you will find Skylark North glider flight school. Enjoy watching planes take off with engineless planes in tow, then see the gliders soar thousands of feet in the air before they return to land on their own. You can even schedule rides with experienced glider pilots.
The entertainment scene in Tehachapi has expanded with the growth of local breweries, wineries and tasting rooms. Many offer food and entertainment, as well. Discover Tehachapi, a new local tour company, offers bus trips and information about the venues. For beer, check out Local Craft Beer, Old West Brewing Co. and Westlane Brewing (all just north of downtown). For wine, in the Cummings Valley area west of town you’ll find Dorner Family Vineyard, Rancho de los Viajeros Vineyards, Triassic Vineyards, Tehachapi Wine & Cattle Co. and Tehachapi Winery.
Find more information online at tehachapinews.com/visitor-guide.
