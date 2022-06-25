Taft has come a long way from its early days when it was once known as Moron. The town built on oil — it's located in the center of the Midway-Sunset Oil Field, the largest oil field in the lower 48 states — continues to celebrate its legacy with a marquee event and other tributes.
Perhaps the most recognizable Kern community event that links the location and the theme is Taft Oildorado. Celebrated every five years, the 10-day gathering kicks off at the Oildorado Event Center, a former Chevrolet dealership that serves as event headquarters as well as a lounge and official store.
Activities include oil field skills competition, Whiskerino (beard and mustache), Tessie Garratt (ponytail and hair bun), costume and Maids of Petroleum contests, concerts, melodrama, grand parade, and "shootouts, "kidnappings" and "arrests" with the Sheriff's Posse and the Wooden Nickel Gang.
The event is made possible by a planning committee and dedicated volunteers, some of whom have taken part for decades.
Along with Oildorado, Taft also recognizes its history on a regular basis with West Kern Oil Museum (1168 Wood St.). The facility includes indoor and outdoor exhibits that range from the Tilamniu Indians, who settled on the west shore of the Buena Vista Lake near where Taft is now and are credited with using petroleum to waterproof and reinforce their daily implements, to modern-day trends in the oil industry. There is also a 75-foot rebuilt wooden derrick on site.
There is also the Oilworker Monument created by sculptor and Taft native Benjamin Victor, who in addition to this public piece has three works on display in the U.S. Capitol rotunda. The bronze sculpture at Sixth Street and Supply Row honors the generations of Taft oil workers whose labor fueled the nation.
Oil is not Taft's only claim to fame. A number of movies have used the west-side town as a filming location, perhaps most notably the 1986 comedy-drama "The Best of Times." Starring Kurt Russell and Robin Williams, the movie focuses on a businessman (Williams) convincing his former high school football teammates to revisit the rivalry between the Bakersfield Tigers and Taft Rockets. (The names were changed by screenwriter Ron Shelton, who had family ties in Taft, for legal reasons.)
Much of the film was shot in and around Taft Union High School (with other football scenes filmed in Moorpark and the San Fernando Valley).
The town has been used as a location in other films including "Five Easy Pieces" (1970), "Thelma & Louise" (1991) and "Attack of the 50 Ft. Woman" (1993).
Taft also ended up in the national spotlight in 2015 when celebrity chef Guy Fieri visited the restaurant Asian Experience (215 Center St.) for “Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives."
While Fieri dined at a number of Bakersfield spots, the only other Kern location was the Thai restaurant and pizza joint owned by husband and wife Dennis and Niki Schertz.
The TV exposure drew customers from Beverly Hills, Florida and many points in between. Kern residents can enjoy a much shorter road trip to head out and sample the pork pad Thai and tom yum kung soup featured on the program.
