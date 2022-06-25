A large part of Shafter’s charm is in the way it has embraced its history, according to Bob Meadows, business development director for the city.
Shafter was incorporated in 1938, but its roots actually go deeper.
Shafter traces its beginnings to the completion of the Santa Fe Railroad in 1898, according to shafter.com, and then steadily grew to the city of about 20,000 residents that it is today, with exciting plans for growth.
“I think a large part of Shafter is historical because it was a railroad town, and that’s how it got started,” Meadows said.
Here are a few places, attractions and things to do if you happen to go for a visit.
The Minter Field Air Museum: This gateway to Shafter’s past is also part of a working airport for Kern County, which was created in June 1941, but officially dedicated on Feb. 7, 1942.
Now, in addition to being a working airfield, the facility that helped train 11,000-plus World War II Army Air Corps pilots from 1941 to 1945 is a museum of military aviation and hosts events, including car shows, that pop up throughout the year.
The Minter Field Air Museum is located at 401 Vultee St. Visit www.minterfieldairmuseum.com for more information, including hours of operation.
The Shafter Depot Museum: The Santa Fe Railway opened the Shafter Depot in 1917, about four blocks away from its current location.
A sign outside the depot notes that from its opening until its closure in 1978, the facility served as the city’s “gateway to the world,” as it facilitated a major means of transportation, as well as the mail and Western Union telegraphs, in addition to its status as a community hub.
So important it was to the area that its closure prompted the founding of the city’s Historical Society, which saw preserving the facility as its first mission.
The museum is located at 150 Highway 43. For more information, visit shafterdepotmuseum.org.
The Green Hotel: Another interesting and unique attraction that perfectly demonstrates historical architecture of the time, known as the “Bungalow Era,” is the Green Hotel, according to shafter.com.
The hotel no longer welcomes guests for overnight stays; however, it does host a number of local functions at its outdoor space, Meadows said.
The hotel was placed in the National Register of Historic Places in 1989.
For more information, call 661-746-1913 or email thegreenhotel@gmail.com.
Shafter Ford Theater/Tin Cup Coffee: What would a charming, historical rural town be without its local coffee shop and theater?
Shafter Ford Theater was previously a Ford dealership, hence the name, Meadows said, but it has since been renovated and turned into a 250-seat theater by the Starrh family, a prominent group in ag and development. The venue also hosts the Shafter Children’s Summer Theater program.
The property also includes Tin Cup Coffee, which is attached to the theater. The shop offers Covenant Coffee, which is a local roaster from Bakersfield.
Both are located at 1101 E. Lerdo Highway.
Food and beverages: While Shafter might not be a large town, there are a few places where large appetites can be satiated with hearty meals. The General’s Headquarters, which is known to locals as just, “The General,” is renowned for its substantial burgers, quality shakes and reasonable prices.
El Michoacano is highly regarded based on its Yelp reviews, and open from 8 a.m. to 9 or 10 p.m. depending on the day of the week. La Imperial on Lerdo Highway and Rocy's Mexican Food on Shafter Boulevard are also popular locations.
