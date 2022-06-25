The high desert community of Ridgecrest (about 110 miles northeast of Bakersfield via highways 58, 14 and 395) is surrounded by four mountain ranges and provides a great base for exploring the natural history of the desert.
The California Welcome Center in Ridgecrest is the state’s newest welcome center and its high-tech features include virtual reality, a film experience and amazing cultural showcases.
The city’s closest neighbor is the community of China Lake, home of the Naval Air Weapons Station China Lake, a 1.1 million-acre military installation.
Ridgecrest offers plenty of modern hotels, restaurants, museums and opportunities to explore, learn about and enjoy the Mojave Desert.
Don’t miss these:
The California Welcome Center, 880 N. China Lake Blvd., has lots of information about the surrounding area and also includes a virtual reality presentation about Death Valley, perfect for those who aren’t able to visit the national park located about a two-hour drive away. The center is currently open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. except on Mondays and some holidays.
The Maturango Museum, 100 E. Las Flores Ave., offers free admission on the second Saturday of each month (with small fees on other days.) It’s open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. every day except for major holidays. With about 10,000 square feet of space, it features the natural and cultural history of the northern Mojave Desert, as well as art and photography.
The China Lake Museum, located at 130 E. Las Flores Ave., is operated by the nonprofit China Lake Museum Foundation. It’s open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday and includes information about the history of the Navy’s operations at China Lake, a STEM learning center and gift shop. The U.S. Naval Museum of Armament & Technology is located on the base at China Lake. The foundation provides information about how to visit that museum (by reservation).
The Coso Rock Art District, a national historic landmark located on the Navy’s testing facility at China Lake, is one of the country’s most amazing petroglyphic and archeological complexes. Access is limited, but fall and spring tours are popular. The welcome center and Maturango Museum have tour information, and while in Ridgecrest you can also visit Petroglyph Park, a 12-acre site with replicas of carved rocks and artwork. There’s also a picnic area and playground. It’s located near the intersection of North China Lake Boulevard and French Avenue, just south of the post office.
Randsburg, a living ghost town, is located about 21 miles south of Ridgecrest, a short distance from Highway 395. In the same general area you’ll find two other hamlets — Johannesburg and Red Mountain. The area is also popular with off-highway vehicle enthusiasts.
Information online at goridgecrest.com.
