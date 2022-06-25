Since its inception in 1909 around a tiny agricultural settlement called Hunt’s Siding, the community of McFarland has grown into the eighth most populous city in Kern County, with a population more than 14,000. The city, positioned along Highway 99 between Bakersfield and Delano, has not strayed from its roots and continues to power Kern’s production of top crops like potatoes and cotton.
McFarland’s current emblem features an intrepid runner, representing the sport that brought the town statewide and eventually national exposure: cross-country. Under the guidance of legendary coach Jim White, McFarland High won nine state titles in the span of 15 years, a feat that was memorialized — if a bit fictionalized — in the 2015 Disney film “McFarland, USA.” Despite a total enrollment of less than 1,000 students, McFarland has held its own against larger schools for decades.
While McFarland’s athletes have historically practiced by running out of town to the east or the south, there are plenty of ways for visitors to experience the outdoors within the city limits at one of the numerous parks.
Plenty of parks: From McFarland’s central park adjacent to Highway 99, which features several of the Cougars’ athletic facilities, to the new Jim White “Blanco” Park at the city’s southeastern edge, there’s certainly no shortage of outdoor gathering spots. Browning Road Park in the northeast features a playground, basketball courts and soccer fields. Munoz, Ritchey and Villa Del Caribe parks on the west side round out the city’s principal offerings.
Filming locations: For fans of the “McFarland” movie (of which there must be plenty, considering that it made an estimated $45.7 million at the box office), take a walk down Sherwood Avenue by the high school or hunt for the restaurant and east-side market that director Niki Caro made a point of including, as she told The Fresno Bee in 2015. The production actually shot primarily in Camarillo, over in Ventura County, but tried to make the most of its 11 days in McFarland in fall 2013 to lend some authenticity to the production.
McFarland Branch Library: While the Clara M. Jackson branch’s future is uncertain — the local police department is angling to convert it into a new police station — it currently serves as a popular gathering place for local kids and would serve anyone who stops by with children quite well. If you stop in seeking respite from the heat, be aware that the building is only open Thursdays and Fridays from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m., but in its limited hours it manages to pack in a litany of activities. On a given Thursday, a kid might be able to see a ventriloquist show, build a lava lamp, watch an educational movie and indulge in retro gaming.
Famoso Dragstrip: Kern County is something of a mecca for auto racers and Famoso, located a short drive to the southeast, is a big reason why. Home to the March Meet and Hot Rod Reunion in October, the raceway puts on some of the National Hot Rod Association’s longest-running and most iconic events. In the months between those landmark races, though, Famoso never gets too quiet. Its Summit Series, for example, runs through the spring.
Western Stockman’s Market: On your way back into McFarland from the raceway, you can stop by the Idle Spur Cafe for a burger, or perhaps buy some whole cows from the adjacent Western Stockman’s Market. The livestock sales yard was home to the 2000 World Livestock Auctioneer Championship, but if you come by on a Monday you might be in line to see one of the smaller-scale, fast-paced cattle auctions that keep the market running.
