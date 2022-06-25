Located on Kern County’s west side, Maricopa is about 6 miles south of Taft, on Highway 33. Incorporated in 1911, the city’s population is 2,500, according to a 2020 U.S. census estimate. Bordering on the prolific Midway-Sunset Oil Field, Maricopa’s peak population came during Kern’s oil boom and the first Lakeview gusher in 1910.
Today, the city’s sleepy downtown consists of a two-block strip of brick buildings. Among the businesses are a gas station, motel and small diner. But if your thing is exploring off-the-beaten-paths, Maricopa is the place to head.
Carrizo Plain National Monument: Perched at the intersection of highways 33 and 116, Maricopa is considered the “gateway” to a remote monument, where the San Andreas Fault has carved valleys, created mountains and is subtly visible by its ridges and ravines. Prominent monument features include the white alkali flats of Soda Lake, Painted Rock and open grasslands.
Jacinto Reyes National Scenic Byway: Built in 1931, a stretch of Highway 33, which also is known as the Maricopa Highway, is a picturesque backcountry drive linking Ventura to Maricopa in the Central Valley. California tourism promoters have renamed the route Jacinto Reyes National Scenic Byway. The two-lane narrow route snakes through Los Padres National Forest and past spectacular sandstone formations and cliffs. The byway is repeatedly named one of California’s top motorcycling routes.
“Starting off initially as the Ojai Freeway from Ventura, CA-33 travels up north, transitioning into Maricopa Highway and presenting some of the most compelling terrain for adventuring motorcyclists,” the Motorcycle Legal Foundation wrote in 2019. “You can often find yourself relaxing as the lone rider within the distance and taking turns at a comfortable speed, while enjoying fine scenery and wildlife through the Los Padres National Forest.”
Oil: In 1910, Union Oil assigned “Dry Hole Charlie” Woods, a driller with a string of “dusters” to his name, to drill Lakeview No. 1, a new well near Maricopa. The well struck oil, blowing off the well top and creating a flow of up to 125,000 barrels a day. Believed to be the largest accidental spill in history, the flow lasted 18 months and released 9 million barrels of oil. Evidence of the spill still is visible today. California Historical Landmark 485 marks the spot about a half-mile east of Highway 33 on Petroleum Club Road.
History: Yes, Maricopa has history — lots of it. Some reminders can be found in the Maricopa Memorial Park & Museum. Markers, including one for the old Maricopa jail, can be found behind the Maricopa Women’s Club and can be reached from 370 California St. (Highway 33), north of Main Street.
Tina's Diner: No trip to Maricopa would be complete without stopping at Tina’s Diner. It is owned and operated by a colorful, chatty woman with lots of stories, including how she ended up in Maricopa nearly a half century ago. Particularly interesting is how the name over her restaurant is a typo. Her real name is Fatima (Tima for short) Johnson. But the first of her three husbands could not pronounce her real name and the sign maker got the spelling wrong. She didn’t bother to change the sign, but she regularly tells that story.
Tima, who is now going on 74, was a young Filipino bride brought to the not-so-bustling Maricopa metropolis by her American first husband. They opened the restaurant and he died a short time later. She remarried and kept her first husband’s last name, because she says it was too much of hassle to change the paperwork. The No. 2 husband died — both of natural causes, she is quick to add. And now she is on No. 3. That story is yet to be written.
Tina’s Diner serves up country-style breakfasts and lunches. Most of the food is cooked on the spot and from scratch. The one-woman show is open seven days a week, although she allows that’s getting kind of tough. Mostly local folks fill the booths and stools at the counter. Occasional tourists come by, as well.
Just to savor the food and Tima’s banter are worth the drive to Maricopa. Tina’s Diner is located at 346 California St. (Highway 33). Call 661-769-9495.
