The Kern River Valley in the mountains about an hour northeast of Bakersfield is rich with opportunities for recreation ranging from a simple picnic to whitewater rafting. Just as diverse are the communities providing services for visitors. Lake Isabella and Kernville are the largest, but each of the smaller mountain communities also plays an important part in hosting visitors year-round.
In addition to the lake and river, the valley is the southern gateway to Sequoia National Forest, Giant Sequoia National Monument, the Trail of 100 Giants and the Golden Trout Wilderness.
Whether you’re looking for a day’s outing or the adventure of a lifetime, here are some options:
Lake Isabella Center at 4875 Ponderosa Drive in the town of Lake Isabella is the place to go for information about Kern River permits, woodcutting and fire permits, as well as interpretive displays and visitor information. It’s typically open 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday (from April through October).
Riverside Park in Kernville is among many great places for a picnic. It’s right along a great stretch of the Kern River and easy to find. Shade trees and a playground for kids are among its assets.
Kern Valley Museum is at 49 Big Blue Road, Kernville (a short walk from Riverside Park). It’s a treasure trove of information about prehistory, Native American life and early days in the area (gold mining, lumbering and farming and ranching). There’s an art gallery, too.
The South Fork Wildlife Area (where the south fork of the Kern River enters Lake Isabella) and the Kern River Preserve, managed by Audubon California are both great places. The preserve offers a 1-mile nature trail.
Fish Isabella Lake for trout, bass, bluegill, crappie and catfish — or enjoy boating, sailing water skiing, windsurfing and personal watercraft on the lake. And check with outfitters for information about whitewater rafting on the Kern River.
Information online at kernrivervalley.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.