Halfway between Bakersfield and Santa Clarita, on the dividing line between Southern and Central California, there's a mountain community widely known as a winter fun destination. What few outsiders understand is that Frazier Park, in summer months, also serves as a gateway to unspoiled wilderness as far as the eye can see.
Frazier Park sits about a mile above sea level in the Los Padres National Forest under the dual watch of 8,000-foot Frazier Mountain and, half an hour to the west, 8,800-foot Mount Pinos. Both are pine-topped beauties whose quiet and breezy isolation makes up for their lack of prominent water features.
If water sports are your groove, this probably isn't your weekend getaway. But if hiking through an endless variety of mountain trails and refreshing yourself in a quiet creek appeals at all, Frazier Park is a nice stop on the way to or from the magnificent Sespe Wilderness. Or, if walking through pines suits you better, a leisurely drive up Mount Pinos or Frazier Mountain will not disappoint.
Hike around town: Its shortage of paved roads can make Frazier Park a rough town to drive in, but a charming place to walk around in. To really get to know the place, take a hike on either the "shady side" south of Frazier Mountain Park Road or the "sunny side" to the north. In either case, wander roads lined with cabin architecture without worrying you'll get lost, because downward usually leads to the center of town. Bring hiking boots because of the gravel and dirt.
Dirt bike heaven: Just south of Frazier Park in Gorman, Hungry Valley is among Southern California's most popular destinations for off-highway vehicles. For a state fee, off-road motor sports enthusiasts can spend all weekend wheeling over a maze of hilly trails spanning 19,000 acres. Campgrounds abound; make sure to bring your own shade and water.
Take a trip to the library: The fishing pond that was the gem of Frazier Park may have dried up a few years ago, but the area it inhabited retains the town's civic focus. Aside from a well-appointed park and beloved recreation center, there's a Kern County Library branch that reflects local architecture and history. Parents of young children will want to check out the nature-themed kids section.
McGill Trail: Mount Pinos is virtually guaranteed to reduce your stress, but if you want to spike your relaxation with a hike, there's none better than McGill Trail. It's a 16-mile out-and-back that appeals to hikers, mountain bikers and even dogs. There's no need to make it to the very end and back, as even a short trek is enjoyable. Make sure to bring your own water and keep dogs on a leash.
Ridge Route Communities Museum: The area that is now Frazier Park once stood aside the Ridge Route connecting Los Angeles and Kern counties. Its history is well-documented in a museum at 3515 Park Drive in the town of Frazier Park. Displays and information available there also place the area in a broader historical context including the Chumash, Spanish missionaries, gold miners and Hollywood movies. Call ahead for hours of operation: 661-245-7747.
