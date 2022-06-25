Past Tehachapi’s golden hills lies the quiet, rugged plains of eastern Kern County. An hour-and-30-minute drive from Bakersfield leads to an area local residents say has many gems among the sand.
These activities provide fun for those seeking adventure, or to learn about Kern County’s history.
Red Rock Canyon State Park: The entrance into Red Rock Canyon State Park is a welcome sight after curving through roads with no one in sight. A cliffside is carved into columns, striated by varying red shades.
A desert can be equated with unbearable heat. Alexia Svejda, the executive director of the California City Chamber of Commerce, recommends driving once the sun is close to setting. Hikers can climb rugged peaks to watch the sun slip down the horizon. Then, temperatures are “just right” for stargazing, she said.
Be sure it's a new moon night without a wisp of clouds. She said people can see the International Space Station and the Milky Way if they plan their trip right.
Svejda, who also is a docent for the park, said the expansive views offer a night sky brimming with twinkling stars.
Visit https://www.parks.ca.gov/?page_id=631 for park hours.
Exotic Feline Conservation Center: If you are a cat person, this location is definitely the place to go, said Luke Cregut, the operations coordinator at the center.
Other plus-points include seeing the world’s most critically endangered and rare cats. The conservation center exists to preserve exotic, endangered feline species.
In total, there are 60 cats in the facility. However, visitors will get to see about 20 animals of 14 different species. These animals are the most tolerable of all their felines, Cregut said. Featured animals include sand cats, black jaguars, north chinese leopards, malayan tiger, amur leopard and lynxes.
“We do everything on our part to prevent their extinction on the planet,” Cregut said.
The center's hours are 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday, Tuesday and Thursday through Saturday. General admission is $10, $8 for seniors 60 or older, veterans, and active military members. Children 3 to 12 cost $5. Contact 661-256-3793 or visit http://www.cathouse-fcc.org/ for more information.
Willow Springs International Raceway: For thrill-seekers, the Willow Springs International Raceway boasts speed and multiple racetracks.
Founded in 1953, the raceway is described as “one of the fastest and most challenging tracks in the U.S.” by its website. It is a 600-acre complex of multiple racetracks “embracing nearly every conceivable motorsports discipline,” according to the website. There are options for drivers of all levels.
It is also the oldest permanent road course in the United States, the Willow Springs International Raceway website said. Jack Miller, the vice president of the Rosamond Chamber of Commerce, said car aficionados will get to see different types of vehicles as well.
Make a day of your trip to the racetrack, Miller said, because there is also a restaurant and bar for patrons.
“It’s a pretty full featured racetrack,” Miller said.
Visit https://www.willowspringsraceway.com/ to see hours and different tracks.
Mojave Air & Space Port: Visit the first inland spaceport and see how Kern County played a role in space exploration, said Nicole Altman, an administrative assistant at the Mojave Air & Space Port.
Typically, spaceports are located next to water if something goes wrong, Altman said. However, Mojave is the first spaceport not located near a large body of water. Tenants have launched low-orbit and satellite missions from this spot, Altman said.
This location features rockets and spaceships at Legacy Park, along with history of the Mojave Air & Space Port. Every third Saturday of the month, local pilots display "unique and historic" aircraft, according to the Mojave Air & Space Port website. Voyager aircraft, SpaceShipOne and Rotary Rocket are located in Legacy Park. SpaceShipOne was a "proof of concept aircraft," which led to the development of SpaceShipTwo.
People can also takes pictures with planes, Altman said, but jumping on or climbing into the aircraft will lead to security asking them to leave. A restaurant is also on site, Altman said.
For more information, call 661-824-2433 or visit mojaveairport.com.
Twenty Mule Team Museum: Take a trip back in time with a visit to the Twenty Mule Team museum.
Jerry Gallegos, the president of the Twenty Mule Team Museum, said it’s more than just their local history. The museum offers visitors a chance to experience how their ancestors lived.
Exhibits include a cabin lived in by miners from the early 1900s and 1930s beauty products.
Gallegos added kids love the museum and tend to be fascinated by gazing at relics of the past. It helps that this trip will be educational, too, he added.
The museum gets its name from two people who sought to move borax ore by hitching together two 10-mule teams together to form a 100-foot-long 20-mule team. Minerals had to be taken out of Death Valley and over the mountains.
The museum is open 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. seven days a week. Its address is 26962 Twenty Mule Team Road. Call 760-762-5810.
Visit https://20muleteammuseum.com/visit.html for directions.
