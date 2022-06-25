If Kern County's second-biggest city has its way, it will continue to grow with a nearly 2,000-acre annexation on the table, including former federal property that might later be used for residential and commercial development.
Whether it expands its footprint or not, Delano will still be known for its strong agricultural history and sense of community pride.
Abundant growth: Known as the "table grape capital of the world," more than 50 percent of the table grapes shipped from California are produced in the city, according to the Delano Chamber of Commerce.
The city is home to Paramount Citrus, which produces Cuties California Mandarins, and is also known for its production of pistachios, almonds, carrots, watermelon, and sheep and wool.
Ready to celebrate: Delano is known for long-running events that engage the entire community. Philippine Weekend has been a three-day summer gathering recognizing the city's robust Filipino heritage with a grand parade, Barrio Fiesta, basketball and tennis tournaments, dancing and singing competitions, Tiny Tots, and Mr. and Miss Philippine Weekend pageants and festivities at Cecil Park with vendors selling Filipino delights like lumpia, halo-halo, pork adobo and pancit.
For more than 70 years, Delano's Harvest Holidays brings residents together with a fall festival, grand and kiddie parades and a grand marshal and queen barbecue.
Even Cinco de Mayo has been a multiday celebration. Although the pandemic has led to postponed events or, in the case of Harvest Holidays, modified activities, there is no doubt Delano will be ready to celebrate when the time is right.
Honoring its history: Founded in 1869 as a railroad town and incorporated in 1915, Delano also established a museum in 1961 thanks to the Delano Historical Society. Housed in a historic building that has been restored to its original form, the Heritage Park Museum displays local photographs, furniture and artifacts as well as a collection of articles related to the history and culture of the region.
The museum, 330 S. Lexington St. in Delano, is open from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday.
An important historical site in Delano is The Forty Acres, which served as the headquarters of the United Farm Workers from 1966 to 1971.
Designated as a national historic landmark in 2008, this location was the scene of some of the most pivotal moments of the farmworker labor movement including Cesar Chavez's first three public fasts and the signing of the farmworkers' first union contract, which ended the five-year Delano table-grape strike.
Original buildings still stand at the site including a cooperative gas station, a health clinic for farmworkers and a retirement home for displaced Filipino farmworkers, who were instrumental in the strike.
The Forty Acres is open on weekdays from 8:30 a.m. to noon and 1 to 5 p.m. at 30168 Garces Highway.
Feeding the community: While most of what is grown locally is exported, Delano residents are being well-fed by a number of family-owned restaurants.
The local chain Tony's Pizza started in Delano when the first location opened in 1979 under owner Anthony Martinez. (In an example of Delano's close-knit community, the small-business owner also served on the City Council as well as two years as mayor.) Other well-known restaurants include Taco Factory (1440 Main St.), which has also been in business for more than 40 years, and Elmer's Drive-In (1112 Cecil Ave.), whose original menu said it had the cure for an "attack of the grum-bellys."
Fil-Bake Shop (441 Cecil Ave.), which often draws lines of customers for its Filipino baked goods, is another beloved spot. Owner Teresita "Auntie Tess" Gabisan Patricio and her shop was recognized last year by Assemblyman Rudy Salas for stepping up to help Delano's Filipino community, which she has been serving since 1981.
