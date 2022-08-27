The sign makes it clear when you cross the county line into Kern.
“Where we honor our veterans,” reads the proclamation.
It’s not hollow verbiage.
The Kern County Veterans Services Department, for example, not only offers certified experts to help Kern's more than 35,000 veterans navigate through challenges they might encounter in receiving the benefits they’re eligible for — they’re also a conduit for one of the many nonprofits set up to serve local veterans in kind for their service. And this recognition is a point of pride in the community that's widely supported.
“It’s heartwarming, actually,” said Jose Ramon Lopez, veterans service manager for Kern’s Veteran Services Department.
“I’ve been to other towns and cities and other states, and Kern County is very, very ... ‘veteran-friendly,’ for lack of a better word,” he said.
“There are signs throughout Kern County ... and the county definitely upholds that statement — they generally do everything they can to help veterans.”
Ramon Lopez started working for Kern County in 2014, after he served at Fort Lewis from 2005 to 2009, which included two tours in Iraq.
The signage is backed up by support for organizations such as the California Veterans Assistance Foundation, the Wounded Heroes Fund, the Armed Force Support Foundation, Patriots of Kern, the Kern County Veterans Collaborative, Honor Flight Kern County and the Associated Veterans Honor Guard, to name just a few.
There are also veterans- and service-affiliated groups such as the local chapters for the Devil Pups Youth Program, which helps young boys and girls understand the value of service, as well as the Bakersfield Young Marines.
Lili Marsh, executive director of Honor Flight Kern County, also used the term “heartwarming” to describe the support she sees for veterans any time her organization puts out a call for a need to support its mission.
Honor Flight is part of a national program that flies veterans to the nation’s Capitol for a three-day trip that includes visits to the nation’s monuments created to honor the armed forces, as well as an event that honors their service.
Marsh noted the costs are taken care of by local donations that are often made by residents who are paying to support veterans they’ve never met, just as veterans are often asked to make sacrifices to serve and protect many they’ve never met.
But she also noted from her experience that not everywhere is as generous as Kern in support of its men and women who’ve served.
“We’re so fortunate that time and time again, the donors come forward,” Marsh said, noting the organization receives support from the county and Rep. Kevin McCarthy’s office, but the bulk of their funding comes from individuals who want to give.
“We rarely get large, large donations,” she said, “It's really people just trickling in, ‘Here’s $10,’ or ‘here’s $20,’ once in a while we’ll get $500. … We really survive on these smaller donations that continually roll in.”
The attention Kern pays to its veterans only seems to spur more support, Marsh noted, which is also why the Portrait of a Warrior Gallery is valuable, not just as a way to honor the legacy of local veterans’ service, but also to raise awareness and support.
The gallery features portraits of 27 fallen post 9/11 veterans, as well as a Vietnam War Room, with plans in the works to expand the facility to include 82,000 dog tags recognizing all of Kern’s MIA soldiers since World War II.
Ed Gaede is a Vietnam War veteran who volunteers for the gallery and is one of the leaders of the effort to build a World War II veterans memorial at Jastro Park, which is set to open Nov. 11.
“Kern County has definitely been very supportive and active in the veteran community in more ways than we have time to talk about, but I've basically been involved in the veteran community over the past 10 years,” he said, adding he went on the area’s first Honor Flight with his father, a World War II veteran, in 2012.
Gaede said he’s felt a national attitude change toward veterans after 9/11, “our modern-day Pearl Harbor.”
Many of his fellow service members hid their military affiliation for a long time after coming home from Vietnam because of a negative stigma that many associated with that conflict, he noted.
“And nowadays, you can be wearing a Vietnam (veterans) hat and people will come up and shake your hand and thank you for your service. So that's always very enlightening and very heartwarming. And it's something that we do at the Portrait of a Warrior Gallery,” he added. “We give Welcome Home pins to Vietnam veterans as part of their service to our nation and part of the healing that needs to be done to welcome them home.”
