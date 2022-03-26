As spring settles into Kern County, residents are beginning to spend more time outdoors, soaking in the warmer weather and longer days. From bike trails to walking paths, Kern County strives to provide safe, clean and beautiful recreational spaces for our community to enjoy.
Our county recently completed the Kern River Bike Trail Extension, which added an additional 6.3 miles onto the existing 30-mile path. Now, local cyclists can ride from the Kern River to Buena Vista Recreational Area, exercising alongside one of Kern County’s greatest attractions. Maintaining and improving treasured features such as this is our county’s priority, as we work to elevate quality of life in our community through meeting residents’ needs.
Recently, Kern County was awarded $9.3 million in Clean California grant funding to renovate Heritage Park, Mojave East Park and Lost Hills Park. This endeavor is not only a win for our organization, but speaks to the enthusiasm of the partner agencies and residents who participated in this process.
From state-of-the-art soccer fields to updated bathrooms, each plan was thoughtfully developed to represent residents’ priorities as Kern County parks staff gathered feedback from these communities. This approach greatly helped our county create plans of value for those in Districts 2, 4 and 5, with renovations expected to be complete by June 2024.
More than $4 million (with no county match) will benefit Heritage Park in east Bakersfield, providing exciting enhancements including shade structures, LED lighting for public safety and security, a new restroom, ADA-compliant walking paths, age-appropriate children’s play equipment, renovation of a worn soccer field, sustainable landscaping, irrigation features, installation of a new amphitheater, and a Unity Mural by local artists.
Additionally, more than $3 million (with no county match) will go toward improving Mojave East Park. This funding will be used for multiple renovations including replacing the park’s restroom facilities, creating a new paved parking lot to serve the baseball field, a bio-infiltration basin to manage site storm water, a new, larger, shaded picnic pavilion, a new soccer field with renovated turf, drought-tolerant landscaping and irrigation, exercise stations with equipment, a renovated basketball court and connected accessible pathways.
Finally, more than $2 million will aid in renovations at Lost Hills Park along with $400,000 of project costs dedicated by The Wonderful Co. This beautification project will include the installation of five new state-of-the-art play facilities to enhance the health and wellness of all age groups, including ADA-compliant sidewalks and accessible-compliant pour-in-place surfacing for play areas.
Across all three of these parks renovations, our improvements have specific elements designed to inspire families, youth and seniors to improve their health and provide a safe, clean and secure public setting for all users.
We are especially grateful to our supporting partners in these projects: Leadership Council for Justice and Accountability, and Building Healthy Communities, Kern County Library, Kern County Public Health, and California Conservation Corps, for helping us achieve a better tomorrow for our residents.
