A lot of times, writing sucks. Few can understand that better than Veronica Karr, a longtime English teacher at Rosamond High Early College Campus.
Making it suck less is paramount, Karr said, to inspire interest among her students — the Central Valley’s working class for whom she instructs English composition. The secret: tap into their curiosity.
“I have students that come from California City, Ridgecrest, Lancaster, Rosamond and Palmdale — all over the place,” Karr said, adding that class starts at 4 p.m., often after the work day ends for her students.
The key is to connect curiosity to "writing invention," Karr explained, is that part of the craft that most people often dislike the most; it’s the moment of panic when a writer faces a blank screen and a hairy topic, and wonders if there is any place for them in such an overachieving endeavor.
“It’s probably the hardest part of writing,” Karr said. “You have to write something, but you don’t know how to start.”
The answer is found in the cliche: Start with what you know, and add an introduction later.
“Once they know what they’re writing about, then they can introduce it,” Karr said. “But if you’re able to tap into that curiosity, then that curiosity pushes thinking which pushes the response — it’s that response that gets the writing started.”
In that place, a blank screen becomes a field of glory.
But there’s more to writing than curiosity and fields of glory; those curious without the ability to articulate are often doomed to confusion. The remedy is a rule as golden as kindness: You have to read.
Karr herself draws upon a range of literature to include in her lesson plan. A recent lesson centered around Otter 841, a 5-year-old female sea otter that notoriously dominated July headlines for stealing surfboards and accosting locals along the Santa Cruz surf.
“In the article, it talks about how the mother was rehabilitated back into the wild and for some reason, this younger female is going after people totally unafraid,” Karr said, adding that the response by scientists was to haze, or bully, the animal. “It’s a simple, fun, intriguing topic — is it fair to haze the animals? That’s a conversation: Are you ‘team surfboard’ or are you ‘team otter?’”
Topics like these are perfect for writing classes, Karr said, as they are straightforward — without the spaghetti-bowl lines of logic that bog politics and research — and allow for students to focus on the architecture — the bones and tendrils — of their argument.
Other lessons are mentioned, honorably: bias is inevitable, but manageable; good writing comes after several drafts; embrace A.I. tools like ChatGPT, but also integrity; critical thinking is, well, critical to writing and reading; and a student’s thoughts and words are valued, no matter how grammatically incorrect.
“I don’t think it’s as important to teach spelling and grammar as teachers used to,” Karr said, adding she’s a fan of Grammarly editing software. “Because we have tools at our disposal to fix everything as we write. I’m sure my former English teacher is probably angry that I said that, but it’s almost a waste of time.”
The line-by-line issues of style and grammar are indisputably common in the world of nonfiction writing, but the how-to resources are also abundant and already integrated in everyday life.
Despite her take on grammar, Karr has proven to leave a lasting impact on both her school and the county. In May, she was named as one of three Kern County Teachers of the Year, selected among a 56-person nominee pool that derives from a greater body of 9,000 educators countywide who serve more than 200,000 students.
According to Malaika Bryant, director of educator development at the Kern County Superintendent of Schools, selecting the honorees this year was challenging, and committee members struggled to deliberate among a batch of teachers they felt were all first-rate.
“The bar was really high to begin with,” Bryant said, adding that each nominee was already a decided district teacher of the year. Seventeen of the 56 nominees submitted a portfolio that outlined their scope of work, to include essays, video and a formal application.
“We’re not saying one is better than another,” Bryant said. “We just focused on who really resonated with their work this year and we can really see the significant impact the three finalists made.”
Karr was recognized for overhauling the curriculum of her school’s English department in 2021, to incorporate 21st century literature, despite some resistance by older staff. The decision was to steer away from “White Savior” books like "Huckleberry Finn" and "To Kill a Mockingbird," for their profane use of racial slurs that Karr admitted don’t elicit the same effect.
“Even though Atticus Finch is the most important static character I’ve ever read,” Karr said. “But these stories don’t hold anymore… we have to change from the way English was taught in 1970, 1980.”
In a trove of available textbooks, Karr said she only found one that featured any 21st century writers of color. That said, the classics are still taught, so long as relevant connections can be made to issues of today.
“'Frankenstein,' I feel, is the most important story we might have, ever,” she said. “Which brings me to A.I.: the question in 'Frankenstein': How far should and can humanity go with their creation until it’s a bad thing? That’s the question we’re asking right now, about A.I.”
But feeling less than confident about your work is something that even plagues the professional, Karr said. She hopes to one day start a blog, an online space to put her creative works “out into the world and see what would happen.”
“I think what I’m going to do this year is challenge my students,” Karr said. “I will submit something if you’re going to submit something. We’ll see what happens.”
