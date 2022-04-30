Piece by piece Kern County men, women and children have passed the time locked down in their homes during the COVID-19 pandemic assembling jigsaw puzzles — many of the puzzles celebrating their community’s iconic people and places.
Like millions of other people, they have joined the puzzling craze.
In spring 2020, when the first shelter-in-place orders were issued to curb the spread of coronavirus, business analysts reported puzzle sales increased 300 percent to 400 percent.
Although pandemic restrictions have eased somewhat as caseloads and deaths have dropped with the advent of vaccines, puzzle manufacturers believe global sales will continue to increase industrywide from $701.8 million in 2020 to $772.7 million.
According to the Global Jigsaw Puzzle Market Report, North America is the largest producer of jigsaw puzzles, with 30 percent of the market, followed by Europe and China.
Bill Burns, sales manager of Seattle-based Lantern Press, told Bakersfield Life that jigsaw puzzle production is now a large part of his company’s business. People can find Lantern jigsaw puzzles sold online through such outlets as Amazon, as well as in major stores and giftshops. The company’s website is lanternpress.com.
Among Lantern’s most popular jigsaw puzzles are those featuring the national parks. Also included in the company’s offerings are many jigsaw puzzles showcasing Kern County, Bakersfield people and local attractions. Burns explained that Lantern has an aggressive sales force in California that has identified Kern County themes to meet local demands. Most of Lantern’s are produced by the company’s in-house artists. However, some photos, paintings and drawings come from other sources.
The “mother lode” of Bakersfield and Kern County jigsaw puzzles can be found at FineArtAmerica.com, an art marketplace and print-on-demand technology company. The company offers a variety of products, including jigsaw puzzles. Artists submit their work for sale, which are converted to jigsaw puzzles, posters, framed prints, wall hangings and other items.
Typical of the Kern County-focused artists who market their work through FineArtAmerica.com is Jim Pearson, a retired newspaper and combat Air Force photographer. Pearson, a railroad fan, travels around the country capturing images of things that interest him, including the Tehachapi Loop railroad route.
Lantern Press and FineArtAmerica are just two of several companies that produce and sell Kern County and Bakersfield-themed jigsaw puzzles. Do a Google search by city name, industry, attraction, or famous personality and you will find many interesting local jigsaw puzzles.
Many people enjoy “solving” jigsaw puzzles, only to break them up again to put back in a box. Others want to preserve the finished puzzle by applying glue and mounting it for hanging on a wall.
Jigsaw puzzles date back to the 1700s, when the themes primarily were maps. The first real jigsaw puzzle craze in this country came in the early 1900s. But the cost of manufacturing the puzzles commonly limited the pastime to the very rich. Notable puzzlers included President Theodore Roosevelt, financier J.P. Morgan and Czar Nicholas II of Russia. Puzzle clubs and puzzle exchanges somewhat helped introduce puzzling to the masses.
A second jigsaw puzzle craze came during the Great Depression in the 1930s. A switch from hand-crafted wood puzzles to cardboard, die-cut ones lowered manufacturing costs. Puzzling became affordable entertainment during a time of high unemployment and reduced incomes. It replaced going out to restaurants and nightclubs with home entertainment.
The craze also was fueled by the proliferation of cheap puzzles that could be bought just about anywhere, including newsstands. Contests were held in which people could earn money by solving puzzles. And puzzles expanded beyond maps to more interesting themes.
The craze was slowed a bit by the nation’s improved economy and the end of Prohibition, when a drink in a bar was more easily and safely obtained.
Solving jigsaw puzzles during the Great Depression was not just about entertainment. It provided a sense of accomplishment during a time when people felt little control over their lives. It also distracted people somewhat from the problems of the day.
And that is why many people equate this third jigsaw puzzle craze to the one during the Great Depression. As we hunker down in homes, jigsaw puzzles provide entertainment and a sense of accomplishment and control.
Even with the COVID-19 pandemic restrictions eased, we continue to look over our shoulders to see if there is a new variant headed our way that will see us spending more time in our homes.
Jigsaw puzzles will be there to distract us, entertain us, and give us a sense of accomplishment.
