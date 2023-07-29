The Kern Community College District is building a brighter future for our community, one student at a time. Whether you’re looking for an affordable place to finish your general education requirements and transfer to a university, or you want to earn a vocational certificate and jump-start your way into the workforce, Kern CCD is here to help you along every step of your educational journey.

At Kern CCD, our three colleges are for everyone, and we’re here to serve you in any way that helps you accomplish your educational goals. For adult learners who are looking to return to the classroom, we’ve structured a series of free, non-credit courses that teach you the essential skills you’ll need to be successful.