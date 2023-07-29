The Kern Community College District is building a brighter future for our community, one student at a time. Whether you’re looking for an affordable place to finish your general education requirements and transfer to a university, or you want to earn a vocational certificate and jump-start your way into the workforce, Kern CCD is here to help you along every step of your educational journey.
At Kern CCD, our three colleges are for everyone, and we’re here to serve you in any way that helps you accomplish your educational goals. For adult learners who are looking to return to the classroom, we’ve structured a series of free, non-credit courses that teach you the essential skills you’ll need to be successful.
Kern CCD is on the frontlines of workforce development, reaching out into the community to develop curriculum that prepares our students for highly technical emerging careers. The California Renewable Energy Laboratory, or CREL, is developing research and training for maintaining zero-emission vehicles, building electric charging stations, microgrids, carbon management and more.
Kern CCD is also the fiscal agent of the Community Economic Resilience Fund, which is a partnership between labor, industry and nonprofits to bring high-wage careers into Kern County, particularly in our underserved rural communities that lack economic opportunities and infrastructure. All of Kern CCD’s workforce development initiatives are guided by the philosophy of High Road Training Partnerships, a program that aims to improve overall job quality standards by building bridges between workers, local industries and the community.
While community college districts across the state saw decreased enrollment numbers, Kern CCD remains the only district to increase enrollments in the wake of the pandemic. On June 27, we reported nearly 63,000 Kern CCD students registered for the fall 2023 semester, which is an increase of 20 percent from fall 2022.
Kern CCD is one of the largest college districts in the nation, serving 24,800 square miles across Kern, Tulare, Inyo, Mono and San Bernardino counties. No matter where you are within those boundaries, we have programs and services to help you achieve your dreams and build a better future for yourself and your family.
Bakersfield College has been changing lives in Kern County for more than 100 years, and our main campus on Panorama Drive has received a much-needed facelift thanks to Measure J. Our new Science and Engineering Building opened last year with innovative facilities for STEM instruction, including robotics and 3D printing spaces and state-of-the-art laboratory research technology that is on par with some of the most prestigious universities in the country.
Visit our new Welcome Center near the Haley Street entrance to the Panorama Campus to learn more about our bachelor of science degree in industrial automation, which prepares students for high-skill, high-paying careers in managing complex industrial technology. Students who graduate from our industrial automation program have a 100 percent employment rate in careers with median earnings of $41 per hour.
For residents in rural Kern, BC offers courses at the Delano Campus, which is opening a brand-new Learning Resource Center this fall. We also have courses available at BC SouthWest, which is conveniently located next to Cal State University Bakersfield. Coming soon, we’ll also be offering courses in South Kern at our BC Arvin Campus, which is currently under construction.
At Porterville College, we recently celebrate the opening of its new Allied Health building, which will enable us to scale up the healthcare workforce throughout Tulare County. We recently converted our Pirate Pantry at Porterville College into a Basic Needs Center, which provides groceries, hot meals and hygiene items to hundreds of students every week. PC is recognized statewide for its excellence in equity and completion of transfer-level math and English for Latino and Latina students.
Cerro Coso serves the mountain and desert communities of the Southern San Joaquin Valley, with its main campus in Ridgecrest surrounded by the austere beauty of the Mojave Desert. Cerro Coso offers several degrees in cybersecurity, which develop students for high wage careers at the nearby Edwards Air Force Base. Cerro Coso is also heavily engaged with the local aerospace community, which is pushing the boundaries of human possibility at the Mojave Air and Space Port.
As you can see, the faculty and staff of Kern CCD are leveraging every opportunity they can to bring higher education to all. Whether you’re a new or returning student, we’ve developed education and career pathways that will aid you in your pursuit of growth, knowledge and economic opportunity. If you have any questions or if you’re ready to start your journey at one of our three colleges, don’t hesitate to reach out. At Kern CCD, we are the catalyst for workforce development in the communities we serve, and our body of work reflects our passion for building the skilled workforce of tomorrow.
Earl Parsons is manager of communication and community relations for the Kern Community College District.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.