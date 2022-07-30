There’s more to history than “book learning.” And that is most evident at the Kern County Museum in Bakersfield.
A good museum tells “the stories of the people, places and events in your city, county and state. A good museum is also interactive/engaging and leads visitors to think about their own time period,” said Mike McCoy, the executive director of the Kern County Museum since 2017.
That is what McCoy is focused on accomplishing.
Born in Texas, McCoy was raised in Oildale, graduated from North High School and attended UC Santa Barbara. He earned a master’s in public administration from Chico State University and a doctorate in educational policy from UC Santa Barbara.
Before his appointment as museum director, McCoy followed a varied career path. In high school, he worked summers on a rig for Shell Oil Co. He was a high school teacher, except for breaks to work as a photojournalist in West Africa.
He held jobs at almost every level in public education — from grounds man to teacher, dean, vice principal, assistant superintendent and district superintendent. He did a Fulbright Education Exchange in Argentina and served on the executive board of the Western Association of Schools and Colleges, traveling the world to lead school accreditation teams.
He was hired to head the Kern County Museum after retiring as the superintendent for the Muroc Joint Unified School District in eastern Kern County.
But his path to the museum is not unexpected. In grade school, he wrote an essay explaining why he wanted to work at the museum. His parents were active members of the Kern County Historical Society. In the late 1960s, young Mike volunteered at the museum, which was only a mile from his family’s home.
As the museum’s director, McCoy views its wealth of artifacts as “real reminders of our history,” he said. “Each one of our 35 neon signs tells a story of a local merchant or family who invested in our community.
“Sandstone tells the story of James Curran. Andre’s reminds us of the lives of Joe and John Andre. Floyd’s is all about the wonderful Floyd Burcham. These stories are important. A walk through the new Bakersfield Sound Exhibit, or the Watson Transportation Exhibit, leaves the visitor wanting to know more about Kern County history. Artifacts make the history real.”
But displaying those artifacts is not as simple as dusting them off and putting them on a shelf. Many require restoration and reconstruction. There doesn’t seem to be a soul alive that McCoy won’t try to enlist as a volunteer for the effort. McCoy, himself, and his wife, Susan, a kindergarten teacher at Franklin School, roll up their sleeves, as well.
McCoy notes that he has “had experience in historic home restoration and municipal construction for 45 years. I have also worked as a grant writer and state grants administrator for 45 years. I have been a team manager or supervisor for 40 years. Mix in time spent as a journalist, gardener, accreditor, father, coach, bartender. It’s a very eclectic skill set that supports the museum.”
McCoy hopes to strengthen the ties between the education of Kern’s school children and the Kern County Museum.
“I’ve had wonderful conversations with other museum directors and curators about keeping relevant and informing the future,” he said. “We are working hard at getting all of the 14,000 fourth graders in Kern County out to the museum.
“We also are the most popular events venue in the county, with 80,000 people attending weddings, community festivals and parties,” he said.
