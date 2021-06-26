When moviegoers watch films in theaters, most think of New York City and Los Angeles as the entertainment capitals where their favorite movies take place. And they would be correct. However, Kern County is quickly becoming another hub when it comes to production for their favorite films and TV shows.
“Jurassic Park,” “Thelma and Louise,” "Holes," "Psycho," “Speed” and “Erin Brockovich” are just a few of the films that have used Kern County landscapes for filming in some capacity.
“I think overall Kern County is striving, not just the county but the communities, strive to be film-friendly,” said David Chavez, film liaison, for the Kern County Film Commission and Film Bureau.
The Kern County Film Commission averages about 150 permits each year. However, due to COVID-19 pandemic restrictions and orders, only 87 were filed in 2020.
The Ridgecrest Regional Film Commission and Tejon Ranch Filming are two other sources in Kern County that the film industry uses as resources.
What keeps production crews coming back to Kern County?
Variety of locations
Chavez credits the “variety that people can utilize — the uniqueness of what we have,” from Red Rock Canyon and the Kern River to Lake Isabella, desert roads and even Edwards Air Force Base.
“We have everything except an ocean here,” Chavez added.
The Ridgecrest area has 10,000 square miles that can be used, including the Trona Pinnacles, Fossil Falls, the dry lakes and open ranges, as well as dirt roads that can be transformed into just about anywhere.
Tejon Ranch, just an hour north of Los Angeles, is 420 square miles with a variety of backgrounds from country roads to rolling green hillsides and more.
Simplified process
Another incentive is the fact that permits are free in Kern County, with a certificate of insurance, while others in greater Los Angeles County can become very costly, depending on the type of shoot and what is necessary for their request.
“We try to keep the process pretty simple and accommodating,” said Chavez.
So far in 2021, 34 film permits have been filed under the Kern County Film Commission, which is a good amount as things start opening again.
Film Commissioner Doug Lueck, of the Ridgecrest Regional Film Commission, shares the same sentiment as Chavez. Lueck’s office tries to make the process as seamless as possible.
“We try to get their permits turned in quickly. Not a lot of fuss because time is money to these guys. So when they can call his (Kern County Film Commission) office, or my office, we can turn in the permits quickly and get answers for them. There might not even be an area that they could use, but we can give them a quick answer,” said Lueck.
Ridgecrest also asks about the film crew and productions needs, whether that’s catering or other services they need to get the job done, from casting and catering to production services, or rather the logistics, such as security, medics, water and trash removal.
At the end of the day, it saves them time, and time is money.
Proximity
Being so close to the Los Angeles area, film crews don’t have to travel thousands of miles for something outside of the city, and it shows much more character than the typical Hollywood backlot.
Do people come to Kern County for their favorite film locations? Sure.
Chavez said one mother called inquiring about the “Holes” digging site, as her daughter was a big fan of the movie, which used Cuddeback Dry Lake and Red Rock Canyon State Park. They’ve received other calls over the years, as well.
With orders being lifted at theaters in Kern County and elsewhere, more movies are being produced, which is a good cycle for more business and tourism in Kern County.
Next time you’re driving through Ridgecrest, Tejon Ranch or the Kern River Valley, take a detour to visit one of these well-known spots that was part of movie magic.
