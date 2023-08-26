Get ready to rev up your excitement, indulge in mouthwatering treats, take on thrilling rides, and even witness racing pigs in action — all at the upcoming Kern County Fair running from Sept. 20 to Oct. 1.
More than a mere event, the Kern County Fair is a cherished tradition ingrained in family memories.
“Everybody goes out to have fun and that's what we pride ourselves in," said Blodgie Rodriguez, a member of the Kern County Fair Board of Directors. "Our staff does a phenomenal job in making sure we cater to all age groups and that we have something there for everyone.”
The fair is set to be filled with live music and entertainment that is included free with fair admission. Between local talent gracing the Frontier and KC Lane stages with dance and song performances and renowned headliners like Rodney Atkins, Chase Rice and Brian McKnight taking the stage at the Bud Pavilion, a diverse musical journey awaits.
Attendees are in for a treat with a variety of new and tried and true food vendors catering to every craving. Whether you want something sweet, savory or refreshing, the vendors will satisfy your taste buds.
Animals and livestock are also a big part of the fair experience. A petting zoo of goats, sheep and more returns this year to be shown and enjoyed by kids.
“We have the petting (zoo), which is one of those things that everyone remembers and it brings you to that farm-fair feeling,” said Chelsey Roberts, the fair’s marketing representative.
For those seeking laughter-packed moments, the fair presents pig races, duck races and even stunt dogs on KC’s loop. Adding a fresh twist this year is a new circus, delivering interactive fun for families and children.
“We had a circus before the pandemic, but those people retired and we hadn’t found a good fit for (the fair) since,” Roberts said.
Amid the excitement, watch out for The Drumheads — a new strolling act roaming the fairgrounds playing music.
“They literally have drums for their heads. It’s really unique,” Roberts said.
Dedicated to celebrating the community and its diverse offerings, the fair has set aside two buildings to showcase a variety of talent and passion in the form of agricultural displays, art and photography exhibits, youth projects and more.
“For being only a county fair and being so large, we still have that small town, country, community feel, which you don’t get at a lot of other fairs our size," Roberts said.
Local community support is crucial in making the Kern County Fair happen every year.
“It’s crazy how everyone comes out and supports it,” Roberts said. “You will run into people constantly that you know at the fair. It’s just such a huge tradition for our county.”
Pre-sale fair admission tickets can be bought in-person at any of the six Sully’s locations in Bakersfield or online. Pre-sale tickets will no longer be available at Vallarta locations, as they had been in previous years.
For free admission tickets, the Kern County Fair has partnered with Houchin Community Blood Bank to give successful blood donors free admission passes while supplies last.
“We donate 10,000 fair tickets to them and they give them out as people donate (blood) until they run out of tickets," Roberts said.
