Kern County is filled with departments dedicated to the needs of our residents. However, there is one department in particular elevating the quality of life for not only people, but our community’s four-legged friends.
Kern County Animal Services plays a pivotal role in providing first-class resources in support of our region’s animal welfare. From free spay-and-neuter events to pet vaccination clinics, Animal Services works to ensure our local pets and their owners have access to a variety of essential services.
While Kern County has two vibrant shelters, one in Bakersfield, and another in Lake Isabella, the goal of Animal Services is to keep pets out of its shelters altogether. The department has substantially elevated our community’s adoption and foster resources, most recently partnering with online adoption platform Adopt a Pet. Animal Services also utilizes other important strategies to promote local animals available for adoption, ranging from recurring TV segments to social media.
This year alone, more than 900 pets have been adopted and 123 lost pets have been returned to their owners. Animal Services works to minimize pets getting lost by providing microchipping services and online pet licensing, which incorporates a 24/7 lost pet service. Coupled with continuous community outreach and extensive education, the department strives to provide pet owners with the resources necessary to keep their animals safe.
In 2021, Animal Services saved nearly 450 pets with assistance from its rescue partners. This achievement is the result of years of dedication to saving as many animals as possible. In 2020, Animal Services achieved no-kill status, saving more than 90 percent of the animals that entered into its shelters. Additionally, the department has neutered and released more than 15,700 feral cats since the program began in 2013.
Whether you have a heart for pets, service, or admire their commitment to innovation, Animal Services has numerous ways to get involved with its organization, which relies heavily on the outstanding work of volunteers. If you would like to give your time, foster, adopt, or donate, please visit Animal Services’ website at kerncountyanimalservices.org.
