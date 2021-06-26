The National Society of the Sons of the American Revolution, Kern Chapter has teamed up with the Kern County Superintendent of Schools video department to educate and inform elementary school students about the Revolutionary War time period.
The “mission is to inform specialty youth, American Revolution — where we are today,” said Arnold “Arnie” Burr of the local chapter.
The SAR National Society is a nonprofit organization “promoting patriotism, preserving American history and American history to future generations.”
Prior to the COVID-19 shutdowns, since 2015, Burr and the rest of the Color Guard would present at 12 to 15 schools each year in Kern County.
“Assemblies were just wonderful,” said SAR President Mike Davis.
The presentation at the elementary schools would include the color of the guards’ presentation, as the SAR came dressed completely in Revolutionary War attire and props. They would then inform students on the background of the Revolutionary War and what that time period was like.
As a retired teacher, Davis said it was “a special treat for me to go back to the classroom situation,” when they would present for schools.
Davis enjoyed their enthusiasm and the way the students would react once they started understanding more about the Revolutionary War time period.
Since events and programming have shifted online, they had to get creative in ways to present the information.
That’s where the KSCOS video department stepped in to help create content to push to elementary school age children in the community.
“We’re basically planting seeds of interest,” added Burr.
Burr hopes that by providing these informational resources, it will pique the interest of students to pick up a history book or learn more about the history of the United States.
Davis also hopes that these lessons will not only educate and impact students, but adults, as well, to see how “complicated and complex the fight actually was.”
In order to be in the National Society, one must have a bloodline relative who had a positive impact in the Revolutionary War and be able to provide proof and/or documentation.
“History can come alive, if you will just take the time to look at it,” Davis said.
“What we want is people to understand our history, don’t overlook it. It has its wrinkles, but this is still a pretty great place to live,” added Davis.
Interested community members who would like to find out more about their connection to the Revolutionary War may contact the Chapter Registrar, Kerry Adams, at lmadar1948@gmail.com.
